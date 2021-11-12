Sundays Are Back In Session

Press Release – Undertow Media

It’s high time we replace the Sunday blues with sun and brews, as we bid adieu to a year that quite frankly robbed us of such a glorious gift. Here are the best sanctuaries to revive the illustrious day of rest with some food, drinks and sabbath hijinks.

Make Monday a distant thought and revel in the sun-drenched lawn at St Johns Bar and Eatery. Soak up the rays and take comfort in outdoor couches or the gigantic bean bags locals know and love. Opt for a cheeky cin-cin over a bottle of Mumm Champagne or let the day’s only predicament be what to choose from the vast selection of local and international beers and wines, the eclectic array of gins or the interesting whiskey collection.

It’ll be your shout from the rooftop at container bar, Dirty Little Secret offering panoramic views of Courtenay Place and beyond. A dream spot for soaking up the sunshine, made even dreamier with a sangria or cocktail in hand while enjoying one of the many morsels on offer, including their trademark fried chicken, burgers and bowls.

Centred in the heart of Wellington, Jack Hackett’s is the perfect Irish pub for a Sunday roast. Enjoy food for the soul the whole family will enjoy, complete with all the trimmings and none of the admin. Choose your meat and all your favourite sides of seasonal veggies, roast potatoes, gravy and deliciously moreish homemade Yorkshire pudding. With 13 bottled beer options and seven on tap, alongside an extensive wine and non-alcoholic range, it’ll be a Sunday well spent while enjoying some of the best local jazz musicians from 5-7pm.

Come and see why Hataitai is a top kai destination with The Realm’s famous Sunday brunch and mimosa jugs. Champagne breakfast is the perfect sabbath excursion with Corn Fritters, Bacon Hash or The Works filling you to the brim with bacon, hash browns, sausages and mushrooms. Enjoy a Sunday sipper alongside with their famous mimosa jugs, a glass of white, sparkling, red, rosé or one of 12 beers on tap to send the weekend off in style.

