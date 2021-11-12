Recall For Black Knight Medley 500g

Press Release – RJ’s

RJ’s New Zealand, makers of Kiwi’s favourite confectionery and licorice, have announced today that following consultation with New Zealand Food Safety they are conducting a recall on the Black Knight Medley 500g Licorice sold during between 26 October 2021 – 05 November 2021. This is a precaution, due to low-level lead as a result of an ingredient (molasses) being used which was contaminated with lead and is associated with the recent raw sugar and soft brown sugar recall.

The specific batch affected was B560, Best Before 26 Oct 22.

As a result, Kiwis may find shortages of their favourite RJ’s Black Knight Medley 500g licorice product over the coming weeks, but stock levels should return “to normal” in time for the Christmas rush!

Customers are asked to check the batch, date mark, and date of purchase of the products. If you have purchased these products, do not consume. The immediate food safety risk from these products is low, however if you have consumed these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice. Customers should return the products to their retailer for a full refund.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url