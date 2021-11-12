Kōparepare Pinot Noir Rosé Wins Gold For A Second Year In A Row

Press Release – Whitehaven Wines

The 2021 Kōparepare Marlborough Pinot Noir Rosé has won gold at this year’s Marlborough Wine Show. This marks the second year in a row that the wine has been awarded a Gold Medal at the Competition, with only three Rosé wines awarded a Gold Medal in both 2020 and 2021.

Produced by Whitehaven Wines, the Pinot Noir Rosé is part of the Kōparepare wine range that supports the marine environment in New Zealand with every bottle sold. To date Whitehaven has donated over $62,000 to LegaSea, a non-profit organisation dedicated to restoring the abundance, biodiversity, and health of New Zealand’s marine environment.

Samantha White, ambassador for the Kōparepare brand and daughter of Whitehaven co-founders Sue and the late Greg White is thrilled with recent Gold Medal win “Two golds in a row really showcases the high calibre of this wine. The Kōparepare range not only supports our marine environment but is also a high-quality range of wines that are made to be enjoyed time and time again. Being able to donate over $62,000 to date is a brilliant joint effort from all our consumers enjoying these wines, while making a difference to our marine environment.”

Funds raised from the Kōparepare range of wines support LegaSea’s work through various campaigns including:

– The Coromandel Scallop Restoration Programme to help restore the scallop life to abundance in the Coromandel

– The Kai Ika Project, promoting full utilisation of fish and repurposing fish waste for communities who value these parts of the fish

– The Fish Care Campaign, promoting best practice techniques to recreational fishers to care for their catch

– The Rescue Fish Campaign, a holistic solution to remedy depleted fish stocks and address environmental damage

– Advocacy work to restore declining fish stocks to abundance in NZ.

Whitehaven are committed to donating $1 from every bottle of Kōparepare purchased to LegaSea, so these wines can be enjoyed while supporting the protection and restoration of our marine environment for future generations.

Together, restoring our oceans.

Notes:

· Whitehaven has been a supporter of LegaSea since 2017, becoming a Platinum partner to the cause in 2019. Through their Kōparepare (Māori for gift or contribution) range of wines, Whitehaven support LegaSea by donating $1 from every 750ml bottle and 50c from every 375ml bottle of Kōparepare wine sold in NZ.

· Whitehaven was established in 1994 by Sue and the late Greg White. In 2020 Samantha White has joined the Whitehaven team as she continues the legacy that her parents created.

· LegaSea is a non-profit organisation dedicated to restoring the abundance, biodiversity and health of New Zealand’s marine environment.

· There are six varieties that make up the Kōparepare label; a Sauvignon Blanc including a lower alcohol 10% Sauvignon Blanc which will appeal to health and lifestyle conscious wine consumers, a Pinot Noir Rosé, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris and a Pinot Noir. All made from 100% Marlborough fruit. RRP is between $18.99 for whites and the Pinot Noir Rosé, and $25 for the Pinot Noir.

· Kōparepare was originally launched in 2018 but underwent a rebranding process to better reflect the quality of the range of wines, and to give it a more contemporary label design, relaunching in October 2020.

