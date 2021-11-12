How New Kitchens Create Happy, Healthy Homes

Press Release – Mann Kitchens

Have you ever ordered takeaways, not because you really want that fast food, but because you couldn’t face cooking in your tired, outdated kitchen?

It’s a common scenario. “A lot of people we talk to say that their outdated kitchen is one of the main reasons why they don’t cook at home as often as they know they should,” says Andrew Mann from Auckland-based kitchen renovation company Mann Kitchens.

In which case, a kitchen renovation could be just the thing for getting back to healthy, home cooking.

It’s a claim backed by a 2018 survey conducted among US homeowners which found that people who had recently renovated their kitchens tended to live healthier lifestyles and eat more home cooked meals that those who had older, less functional kitchens.

One third of the respondents who had renovated their kitchens said they now lived a healthier lifestyle that included more meals cooked at home, less takeaways and eating more fruits and vegetables.

Andrew isn’t surprised by the findings as he’s had similar feedback from his clients. “If your kitchen is an inviting space to prepare meals, with more counter space, new appliances and a modern, attractive look, you’ll want to stay home and cook more.”

He cites the popularity of reality cooking shows as another driver for kitchen renovations. “People look at the food, but they also look at the cool kitchen spaces and imagine what they could create if they had the right kitchen.”

Another finding from the survey that matches Andrew’s own experiences is that very few homeowners renovate their kitchens with resale in mind, but instead do it to improve their lives.

“While a new kitchen will certainly add value to a home, that’s not the main driver for many of my customers,” Andrew explains.

Typical reasons for renovating a kitchen include creating a space that encourages more family time and is a nice place for guests to hang out at parties. And of course, a kitchen that looks inviting and works well encourages more of those healthier, home-made meals.

“Many people get their kitchen renovated simply because they can’t stand to look at it any more,” Andrew adds.

While this last reason may not relate directly to your health, having a kitchen space you love can go along way towards increasing your happiness and well-being.

