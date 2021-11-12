Hospitality: We’re Ready

Press Release – Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality venues and accommodation providers throughout the country will next week start a campaign to open under a minimal set of Covid19 health protocols.

Hospitality NZ CEO Julie White says members have done everything asked of them over the past few months and are now ready to serve customers.

“Every venue in the country, particularly Auckland, is ready now to open at “Green” level and stay open.

“We are ready for everyone to get out of the house and enjoy the company of others. We’re ready to help the nation socialise.

“The next few months are still filled with uncertainty. That’s no reward for the effort New Zealanders have put in, and the pain many have gone through.

“We are calling for an end to this prolonged, tortuous, transition.

“We all acknowledge that transmission of Covid19 will occur – but this is the point Jacinda Ardern talked about in January, when we’re ready to start living with the virus.”

Julie White says the sector, and the nation, is sufficiently prepared to keep Covid19 transmission low.

“New Zealand is now one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. Hospitality venues are arranged to maintain distance, staff are masked and vaccinated. We’ll soon be able to request vaccine certificates from customers.

“That is enough for us all to return to work, to life and to our family and friends.

Hospitality venues and accommodation around the country will install “we’re ready” signs alongside the Covid19 signage and hand out leaflets to customers detailing how hospitality is ready to host the nation safely.

“Whatever customers need to feel safe to socialise, they’ll find a hospitality venue or accommodation that caters for them,” Julie White says.

