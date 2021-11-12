Government Green Building Commitment Gets National And International Applause | Green Building Council Response

Press Release – Green Building Council

Responding to todays government green building commitment, made on COP26s day dedicated to the built environment, Andrew Eagles, chief executive of the New Zealand Green Building Council, said: This is a great announcement for New Zealanders, …

Responding to today’s government green building commitment, made on COP26’s day dedicated to the built environment, Andrew Eagles, chief executive of the New Zealand Green Building Council, said:

“This is a great announcement for New Zealanders, for the building industry, and for efforts to slash climate change pollution.

“Buildings make up around one-fifth of New Zealand’s carbon emissions, and the government and public sector are the largest owner and occupier of buildings in the country – making this a hugely significant shift that could be a tipping point transforming the entire industry.

“Healthier, lower carbon buildings now look like becoming the norm in Aotearoa.

“Green buildings are healthier places, meaning that New Zealanders young and old who visit, learn in and work in our public buildings will benefit from today’s government commitment.”

Cristina Gamboa, head of the World Green Building Council, speaking from COP26 in Glasgow, said:

“Congratulations, New Zealand! This government promise has catapulted Aotearoa to the forefront of countries who recognize that buildings have a critical role to play in tackling climate change – and that significant role has been a key part of the crunch climate talks here in Glasgow.

“This ambitious policy shows exactly the kind of leadership that is needed, and we’ll be using it as an example to encourage other national governments to follow in New Zealand’s footsteps.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url