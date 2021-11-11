Giftbox Boutique Enter Deloitte Fast 50 After Another Strong Year

Press Release – Giftbox Boutique

Online gift box retailer, Giftbox Boutique, have made it into the Deloitte Fast 50 index of New Zealand’s fastest-growing businesses.

The index ranks private businesses that have exhibited substantial growth over the past three years. Rankings in the index are determined by revenue growth. Placed 21st, Giftbox Boutique achieved its position in the annual index after an impressive 226% revenue growth.

“We are extremely proud to have been placed in the Deloitte Fast 50 index”, says Giftbox Boutique director, Katie Gray.

“It has been a whirlwind few years of rapid growth and we are honoured to be placed on such a renowned list in the company of other fantastic New Zealand businesses we know and love”.

From humble beginnings, operating out of a garage in early 2018, Giftbox Boutique has rapidly expanded, becoming New Zealand’s largest online gift box studio. Giftbox Boutique set out to transform the personal and corporate gift-giving industry in New Zealand.

At a time when online gift hampers were personified by old-fashion food items and colourful cellophane, the husband-and-wife duo brought a more modern option to the market. Designing a sleek presentation and sourcing a wide range of NZ-made food and beverages, Giftbox Boutique has helped lift the standard of quality for NZ gift hampers.

This years’ theme for the Deloitte Fast50 was “Adapt Nation”, recognizing the uncertainty and disruptions of the past year and showcasing inspiring business cases of innovation and adaptability.

“When we first started the business, we set some lofty goals for ourselves”, says Gray. “We are beyond grateful for all our wonderful customers and staff who have continued to support us over the past few years”.

