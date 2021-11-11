Canterbury Anniversary Day – Fishery Officers Will Be Patrolling

Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

MPI Fishery Officers will be busy inspecting catches and reminding people about the recreational fishing rules around the Christchurch region this long weekend.

MPI Fishery Officer Nick Chan says the inspections will target fishers on land and sea.

“People need to know the rules so they don’t take more than their share, and there are enough fish in the water for everyone.

“As a reminder to recreational boaties who are taking crayfish, please remember to telson clip. It is important to do this as soon as possible.

“The permitted width for crayfish tails and take differ throughout the area. Look at the NZ Fishing Rules app for how many crays you can take.

“Fishers for blue cod or rawaru need to remember the daily catch limit for the Canterbury area is two per fisher and the minimum size is 33cm.

“Fishers can take only five pāua a day with a minimum size of 125mm. The Kaikōura area is still closed for now.

“Annual closures to set netting for flat fish within various Canterbury harbours are in effect from 1 October to 31 March 2022. These apply to the inner harbours of Akaroa, Lyttleton, Port Levy, and Pigeon Bay around Banks Peninsula.

“There’s not an endless supply of fish in the sea. We all need to do our bit to protect the sustainability of our fisheries for current and future generations and for the health of the fishery in general.

“If you see us out and about we’ll be happy to have a chat and field any questions you may have about where and how the rules apply, or you can give us a call. We are keen to assist.

“If you do accidentally catch undersize fish, place them back in the water carefully to make sure they’ve got a chance to grow.”

