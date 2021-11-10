More Than 22,000 Vaccine Doses Given Yesterday; 81 Cases In Hospital; 147 Community Cases

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There were 22,178 first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 5,103 first doses and 16,089 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders aged over 12 years have had their first dose and 79 percent are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,100,707: 3,766,847 first doses (89%); 3,333,860 second doses (79%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 22,178: 5,1874 first doses; 16,304 second doses Mâori (percentage of eligible people) 759,516: 427,856 first doses (75%); 331,660 second doses (58%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 460,388: 249,559 first doses (87%); 210,829 second doses (74%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 5,771: 1,490 first doses; 4,281 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 242,564: 131,094 first doses (81%); 111,470 second doses (69%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 2,528,036: 1,322,652 first doses (92%); 1,205,384 second doses (84%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 588,537: 314,953 first doses (88%); 273,584 second doses (77%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 832,146: 448,167 first doses (93%); 383,979 second doses (80%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 81 inpatients (up from 79 yesterday): North Shore (26); Waitakere (1); Middlemore (22); Auckland (32) Vaccination status of current hospitalised cases Unvaccinated or not eligible (40 cases / 49%); partially vaccinated<14 days (11 cases / 14%) partially vaccinated >14 days (14 cases / 17 %); fully vaccinated <14 days (3 cases / 4%) fully vaccinated >14 days (7 cases / 9%); unknown (6 cases / 7%) Average age of current hospitalisations 53 Cases in ICU or HDU 11 Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 154 Number of new community cases 147 Number of new cases identified at the border 2 Location of new community cases Auckland (131), Waikato (14) Northland (2) Location of community cases (total)* Auckland 4,582 (1,779 of whom have recovered); Waikato 179 (72 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 30 (6 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (who has recovered); Canterbury 4 (all active) Number of community cases (total) 4,813 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 7,561 Historical cases* 191 out of 5,748 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community** 34 of 119 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious** 85 of 119 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 84 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 63 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 3,828 (in the current cluster) (692 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 4,570 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 75% Percentage who have returned at least one result 71% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 131 (as at 8am 10 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,343,583 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 27,957 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,423 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 25,821 Testing centres in Auckland 19 Wastewater Wastewater detections *** See below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,354,381 Poster scans (total) 491,517,982 Manual diary entries (total) 19,866,403 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,215,898

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 27 October Cambodia Singapore Day 12 / routine Rotorua 7 November Australia Direct Day 1 / routine Auckland

Clarifications

*One previously reported community case in Auckland has been re-allocated to Northland. Two previously reported MIQ cases have been reclassified as historical.

** The number of cases here may sometimes differ from the total reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframes and reclassifications.

***There were positive wastewater detections in samples collected from Stratford on 6 and 7 November, but COVID-19 was not detected in samples taken on 8 November. Further samples will be collected next week. COVID-19 was not detected in samples collected in Gisborne on 8 November. Further testing is underway. COVID-19 was not detected in samples from Napier on 8 November.

Death of man with COVID-19 overnight

The Ministry is today sadly reporting the sudden death of a man in his 60s who had COVID-19 and was isolating at a home in Glen Eden.

The cause of his death will be determined by the coroner, including whether it may have been COVID-19 related.

Any deaths which might be COVID-19 related are fully investigated, whether they occur at home or in a hospital setting.

Our thoughts are with this man’s whânau and friends at this stressful time.

This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 is potentially very serious – and fatal – if you’re not vaccinated.

This man’s death is not included in today’s numbers.

Northland update

There are two new cases to report in Northland., both in the same household in Dargaville, with links to known cases.

One of the cases is a child, which highlights the importance of getting vaccinated to protect our tamariki who aren’t yet eligible to get the vaccine. The more of us who are vaccinated in our community, the greater our immunity.

We are continuing to urge anyone in Northland with any symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested as soon as possible, especially people living in Dargaville. Testing centre locations can be found on the

Northland DHB

website.

In Northland, 12 cases are currently being supported to isolate at home.

Upper Northland will move to Alert Level 2 from 11:59 pm Thursday 11 November.

Auckland update

There are 19 community testing centres available for testing acrossAucklandtoday.

People in Auckland are encouraged to please get a test if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild. Even if people are fully vaccinated, and have been isolating at home, please seek out a test if you feel the need.

In metro Auckland, public health staff are now supporting 2,664 people to isolate at home, including 1,230 cases.

Please note there is currently a difference between the number of cases reported by NRHCC and Ministry of Health. This is due to the way the Ministry reports the data and we are working to address this.

Auckland rest and care homes

There are now 21 residents and four staff members of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson who have tested positive for COVID-19

Seven of the COVID-19 positive residents are receiving appropriate ward-level careat Aucklandhospitals. There has been no increase in numbers over the last 24 hours.

One further resident of Rosaria Rest Home has tested positive for COVI-19 since a resident tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Results for all residents and staff have now been received and at this stage all others are negative.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Auckland DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff to keep safe at the privately-owned facility.

The transmission route has yet to be established.

Waikato update

There are 14 new cases in Waikato being reported today. Of these 10 are from Ôtorohanga – including six people in one household who are known contacts of cases – three from Hamilton and one from Ngâruawâhia.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngâruawâhia, Huntly, Ôtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and Te Kuiti.

There were 2,988 swabs taken in Waikato yesterday and 1,894 doses of vaccine were given.

Waikato public health staff are supporting 62 people who are considered active cases to safely isolate at home.

