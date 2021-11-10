Maruia Springs To Reefton, SH7 Speed Review – Your Ideas Wanted

Press Release – NZTA

If you live, drive, bike or walk along State Highway 7 between Maruia Springs and Reefton, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency wants to hear what you think about speeds on this road. This 59km section of SH7 has been identified as a road where safer …

If you live, drive, bike or walk along State Highway 7 between Maruia Springs and Reefton, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency wants to hear what you think about speeds on this road.

This 59km section of SH7 has been identified as a road where safer speed limits could help prevent people being killed or seriously injured from crashes.

“We want local people to share their thoughts on the current speed limits, including around places like local walking or mountain bike tracks, school bus routes, homes and workplaces,” says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships James Caygill.

Between 2011 and 2020 (ten years), there were 112 crashes on this stretch of road, says Mr Caygill. One person was killed, and 17 people were seriously injured.

“We’re working toward a future where no-one is killed or seriously injured in road crashes in Aotearoa New Zealand,” he says.

“Making sure speed limits are safe and appropriate for the road and its surroundings is one of the most effective things we can do to help prevent people dying or being seriously injured on our state highways.”

Speed limits need to be appropriate for the risks on the road. The stretch of road between Maruia Springs and Reefton is a single lane in each direction, and includes sweeping bends, narrow shoulders, and some straight sections of road. Hazards include power poles, dense vegetation, waterways and trees on the narrow shoulders.

“No matter what causes a crash, speed is always a factor in the severity. Put simply, the speed of impact can be the difference between walking away or being carried away from a crash,” Mr Caygill says.

“Talking with the community helps us understand how people feel about current speeds in the area, including on roads near schools, homes or workplaces.”

This information helps Waka Kotahi decide if a speed limit change is the best thing to do to improve road safety, where new speed limits might begin or end, and if any other safety improvements might be needed.

“We’d like people to tell us how safe they feel and if there are any other sites or information that we need to be especially aware of,” he says.

Come and see us at a drop-in session:

Tuesday, 16 November, 2 – 4pm

67-69 Broadway, Reefton

Tuesday, 16 November, 5 – 7pm

Blacks Point Museum, Franklyn Street, Blacks Point

Wednesday, 17 November, 11am – 1pm

St John rooms next to the Fire Station, SH7, Springs Junction

Join us for an online drop-in session:

Please email WestCoastSpeedReviews@nzta.govt.nz to register for this session.

Monday, 15 November, 6 – 7pm

Wednesday, 17 November, 6 – 7pm

If you are unable to attend in person or our online session and wish to provide feedback, you can use our online feedback tool on our project webpage or email WestCoastSpeedReviews@nzta.govt.nz

Feedback opens today (10 November) and closes at 5pm on 24 November, 2021.

Find out more at: www.nzta.govt.nz/SH7-maruia-springs-to-reefton or

https://nzta.govt.nz/assets/projects/sh7-maruia-springs-to-reefton-speed-review/sh7-maruia-springs-to-reefton-speed-review-engagement-information-sheet.pdf

COVID-19

The drop-in events will only proceed under COVID-19 Alert Levels 1 and 2. If they are unable to proceed due to a change in alert levels you can still have your say by emailing your feedback or commenting on our interactive map on the project webpage, or attending our online drop-in session.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTASouthIsland

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url