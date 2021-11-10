Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

The largest industry contributors to this increase were electricity, gas, water, and waste services up 16 percent; transport, postal, and warehousing up 19 percent; and agriculture, forestry, and fishing up 0.9 percent (seasonally adjusted).

“The electricity, gas, water, and waste services industry reached a record quarterly level of 2,927 kilotonnes of GHG emissions (seasonally adjusted), up 412 kilotonnes on the March 2021 quarter. This is mainly due to a large increase in coal use for electricity generation,” environmental economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

