Fraud Awareness Week: National Crime Check Helps Combat Identity Fraud

International Fraud Awareness Week is 14 – 20 November, supporting a global effort to minimise the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education. National Crime Check, a third party provider of Ministry of Justice criminal record checks, uses special technology InstaID+ with their services to help reduce the risk of identity fraud.

With over 8% of employers in New Zealand encountering identity fraud* in the past, a figure which could increase due to more and more onboarding happening remotely because of COVID-19 restrictions.

CEO of National Crime Check, Martin Lazarevic says: “The move to remote work should raise some questions for employers; one primary question being ‘how will we know that who we are hiring is who they say they are?’”

This is where National Crime Check’s InstaID+ technology benefits users who carry out criminal record checks on potential employees. During the COVID-19 business operating environment where face-to-face meetings are less common and often restricted, these identity verifications have become the sole way to confirm that the person is who they say they are and match their details to those stored in the databases.

InstaID+ helps to detect fraud and provides secure digital identity verification in real-time to onboard customers quickly and simply. Customers receive a link to their device with which they can then provide their details, a photo of themselves and their ID document, and then submit all details for verification at a time that suits them.

When these details are received, the leading analysis software within InstaID+ verifies the person is who they say they are. By combining facial biometric technology and ID verification, InstaID+ enables you to achieve the most accurate match rates.

*According to an independent survey carried out by PureProfile of 1000 New Zealand respondents.

