APEC Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Press Release – APEC

Issued by the APEC Ministerial Meeting Wellington, New Zealand, 9 November 2021 Facing a persistent and uncertain pandemic and its continuous impact on the health, well-being and economic prosperity of the region, resulting in estimated USD 1.2 …

Issued by the APEC Ministerial Meeting

Wellington, New Zealand, 9 November 2021

Facing a persistent and uncertain pandemic and its continuous impact on the health, well-being and economic prosperity of the region, resulting in estimated USD 1.2 trillion dollar losses from unrealized economic activity as a consequence of border and travel restrictions, ministers from the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday by issuing a joint statement on responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

The joint statement describes collective policy commitments to be implemented by APEC economies over the next year to accelerate and ensure a resilient and sustainable long-term recovery, with trade, inclusion, sustainability, innovation and digitalization as drivers of quality growth. These include:

Continued support and response to COVID-19

Economic and Trade Policies that Strengthen Recovery

Increasing Inclusion and Sustainability for Recovery

Pursuing Innovation and a Digitally-Enabled Recovery

Strengthening APEC as an Institution

The Joint Statement also includes two annexes on the report of the APEC Services Competitiveness Roadmap review and a reference list of Environmental and Environmentally Related Services.

Read the 2021 APEC Ministerial Meeting Joint Statement

The 2021 APEC Ministerial Meeting was co-chaired by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor. It will be followed by the continuation of the 2021 APEC CEO Summit on 11 November and the culminating 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on 12 November.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url