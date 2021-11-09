New Booking System Takes Print Media Online

Press Release – MEA

Digital agency MEA today announced the national roll out of its Online Media Booking Platform for classified advertising. MEA’s Media Booking System makes classified advertising easy with a one-stop process that takes care of everything from layout and proofing to booking and dispatch.

Already in use by select clients, MEA’s Media Booking System has been updated with new features and for ease of use. The easy-to-follow online booking system, together with tailored client service, is a simple way to manage communication via classifieds.

· Simple online booking for print media classifieds

· One-stop process that handles everything from layout to dispatch

· Customised client service achieves cost savings

Councils, insolvency practitioners, lawyers and Government agencies, that continue to communicate using classifieds, use MEA’s Media Booking System to easily place bookings and to achieve cost savings.

The service connects with national and regional print media outlets creating a bridge between traditional print media and new connected ways to work.

“Classified advertising just got easy.” said Rod Macfarlane, Director at MEA. “We’re moving bricks-and-mortar work practices to a one-stop online process and enabling our clients to easily work remotely.”

A Media Booking Guide and YouTube Preview is available for more details.

