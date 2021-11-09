Federated Farmers Partners With NZ Young Farmers To Offer Free Memberships

Press Release – New Zealand Young Farmers

New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) is excited to announce Federated Farmers has jumped on board as a benefit partner to offer a complimentary NZYF Federated Farmers Membership, exclusive to its members. It’s already had a strong response, with more than 100 …

New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) is excited to announce Federated Farmers has jumped on board as a benefit partner to offer a complimentary NZYF Federated Farmers Membership, exclusive to its members.

It’s already had a strong response, with more than 100 NZYF members having signed up within the first day of its launch.

With more members seeking tangible benefits, NYF CEO Lynda Coppersmith said she was thrilled to add the NZYF Federated Farmers Membership to the list.

“Providing a direct link with Federated Farmers for our members is going to benefit the sector hugely,” she said.

“As an a-political organisation, NZYYF does not promote or get involved in decisions around Government or Council policy and regulation, but we have always encouraged our members to have their voice heard on the issues that matter to them,” she said.

“Now, we can provide a pathway to Federated Farmers that will allow our members to get directly involved with rural advocacy, provincial networks, policy workshops and draft regulations that have impacts on farmers.”

“It also gives our members more opportunities on top of what NZ Young Farmers provides for extra governance, mentorships and professional development.”

Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard said working together across the agricultural sector was crucial to create a prosperous and sustainable sector into the future.

“Allowing Young Farmers members to sign up to our free NZYF membership means not only will they be introduced to the work we do at a policy level, but also means our membership will have an extra cohort of young voices to influence our work,” he said.

“Many Federated Farmers’ members start out as members of Young Farmers, as I did, so this is a natural progression, basically it just means you are getting older!”

NZ Young Farmers’ members would have access to Rural Market Place to get exclusive member deals, weekly Federated Farmers’ email content, exclusive member discounts and have provincial Young Farmers representative voting rights.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url