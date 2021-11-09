Exhibitor Registrations Open For MEETINGS 2022 In ChristchurchNZ

Press Release – BEIA

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) is inviting exhibitor registrations for MEETINGS 2022 , with an early bird offer for registrations by 15 December 2021. The most important event on New Zealands business events calendar is taking place …

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) is inviting exhibitor registrations for MEETINGS 2022, with an early bird offer for registrations by 15 December 2021.

The most important event on New Zealand’s business events calendar is taking place on 15 and 16 June in Ōtautahi Christchurch with support from host city partner ChristchurchNZ.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says it has been 14 years since MEETINGS was in the South Island.

“Being in Ōtautahi Christchurch next year will add a very special dynamic to the event. The new home for MEETINGS 2022 will be the purpose-built Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, a much-anticipated addition to the city’s infrastructure, and to our industry.”

Now in its 26th year, MEETINGS is New Zealand’s only national tradeshow for the business events industry. The annual event usually hosts 90 Australian buyers,100 New Zealand buyers, 20 international buyers and 15 Australian and New Zealand media.

Lisa Hopkins says MEETINGS 2021 reinforced the importance of the sector. This year’s event was held in June, during an opening in the trans-Tasman bubble.

“Despite the severe impact of the global pandemic, the inherent human need to meet and connect in-person has not waned. In fact, the results from this year’s MEETINGS were extraordinary, demonstrating the powerful desire for business events, and the importance they will play in New Zealand’s economic recovery and reconnection to the world,” she says.

MEETINGS 2021 showcased 150 exhibitors from 17 regions to 140 qualified hosted buyers from Australia and New Zealand, plus 300 day buyers. Over the two days, $74 million was provisionally secured from over 4,500 appointments, and 97 per cent of exhibitors felt the event met or exceeded their expectations.

Jen Henshaw, Events Project Manager says the BEIA team is putting together a dynamic programme to appeal to both domestic and international buyers in 2022.

“High on everyone’s wish-list is the opportunity to connect face-to-face with qualified hosted buyers from Australia, New Zealand and key international markets across two full days.

“Our pre-scheduled appointment programme with qualified decision-makers will create valuable new business opportunities, and MEETINGS’ busy social programme is the chance to network and cement relationships.

“A key highlight is MEETINGS’ pre-scheduled appointment programme using EventsAir online technology, which allows exhibitors to select buyers they most want to meet, and who are most likely to bring them business,” Jen Henshaw says.

Megan Crum, Head of Business Events for host city ChristchurchNZ says exhibitors from around New Zealand will be welcomed with open arms to Ōtautahi Christchurch.

“MEETINGS 2022 will be their chance to experience our new Te Pae Christchurch, and the other incredible venues and hospitality in New Zealand’s newest city.

“Participating in, and leveraging off this event should be top of the list for New Zealand business events industry members in 2022,” Megan Crum says.

Anyone looking to exhibit can register online now at MEETINGS 2022.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url