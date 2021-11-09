Card Spending Increases In October

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

New Zealanders spent $645 million (9.5 percent) more on their credit and debit cards in October, compared with last month, Stats NZ said today. The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown …

“The increase indicates spending is starting to return to levels seen before the country went into lockdown in the second half of August,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

The increase in the seasonally adjusted electronic card spending in October is the largest since June 2020. Spending in the previous two months has been relatively low, especially in the retail spending category.

