Biggest Mass Layoff Of Workers Since The Great Depression

Press Release – NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party

The NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party is stunned at the numbers of employees the Crown is threatening to lay off. At a time when we face imminent health threats it is inexplicable that doctors, nurses and other healthcare, corrections staff and …The NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party is stunned at the numbers of employees the Crown is threatening to lay off. At a time when we face imminent health threats it is inexplicable that doctors, nurses and other healthcare, corrections staff and teachers will be highhandedly dismissed.

The government is coercing loyal workers to accept the experimental jab to keep their jobs. “It’s arbitrary and nasty” says co-leader Sue Grey “even the government regulator Medsafe is not confident the jab is safe or effective at preventing transmission”.

The NZBill of Rights is supposed to protect New Zealanders against mandatory medical treatment. Sadly the current government has no respect for the law, our rights and freedoms, nor for our people. “They change the various Ministerial Orders so often it’s almost impossible to keep up. Each time there is a human toll which they seem to disregard as unfortunate collateral damage. It seems like they are chasing statistics over people. Nobody really knows why, because they have kept the details of the Pfizer contract secret.”

If people have not been jabbed yet after multiple calls and messages its surely safe to assume they don’t want it. Why don’t the government respect that, especially as the evidence is increasing clear that it doesn’t stop transmission? Instead they are dogmatically calling staff in to meetings, giving ultimatums and threatening dismissal.

Many critical workers have indicated they will not be obeying their employers vaccine mandates. Up to 50% or more of some groups have declined the jab and face dismissal. Meanwhile many are on stress leave, unable to cope with the ongoing bullying and coercion.

Next week as the deadline rolls around, the country will grind to a standstill unless the Government backs down. “said Alan Simmons. Co Leader of the NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party” Companies like transport giant Mainfreight have given staff until Monday 8th to be vaccinated. We know a number of drivers who have indicated they will have to be fired as they will not comply with the vaccine mandate. It is not just drivers, nurses, midwives and hundreds of school teachers who also have said “that’s it”. School volunteers and caretakers also are targeted.

Where are the unions in sticking up for their members? They are missing in action. Union members should be furious after having paid their union subs for many years. A new Freedom Union is being formed to support those sacked by vaccine mandates and to prepare a mass claim against the government and employers.

Mr Simmons asked, “Where is the money coming from to fund the government’s actions? Staff dismissed in mass layoffs will need to register for income support, Companies will have to pay severance pay and meanwhile ACC is swamped with Vaccine injury claims which the taxpayer or employers will end up paying. This is turning into a giant economic mess that will break many families and business and skyrocket mental health issues.

It will be interesting to see how the government reacts to the inevitable mass protests in the next few days. Conveys of bikes, cars and buses are already heading to Wellington.

Will Ardern front and explain herself, or will she flee Wellington like she did Northland, Hunterville and Whanganui?”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url