The Rationale Escapes Me

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Frustrated and fed-up Aucklanders from locked out business owners to individuals stuck at home will be disappointed that government has shown so little imagination in how it is easing the transition to re-open the region safely, says Auckland …

Frustrated and fed-up Aucklanders from locked out business owners to individuals stuck at home will be disappointed that government has shown so little imagination in how it is “easing the transition” to re-open the region safely, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“I see red – and it’s not a traffic light,” he says. “What we can and cannot do under this relentless Level 3 stepdown defies logic.

“You can get Botox but not a haircut, do boot camp at the park but not drink your latte in a café courtyard, fly into the country double vaccinated and testing negative for Covid but you cannot leave Auckland. And now we can go shopping with masks and visit the zoo.

“Auckland needs its life, livelihoods and mobility back with a pathway to freedom that follows a sensible rationale, provides certainty on when the border will re-open and immediate escape from this limbo into the Covid Protection Framework as soon as the 90 per cent double jabbed rates hit the target, on track for the end of November,” Mr Barnett said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url