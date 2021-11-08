Click Frenzy Clicks Off First New Zealand Event Next Tuesday, November 9th

Press Release – Click Frenzy

The record breaking online mega sale Click Frenzy is a huge event on the retail calendar in Australia, and next week it is launching in New Zealand for the first time! Kiwi shoppers will have access to over 50 retail brands offering up to 80% off during the netbusting event. Kicking off in prime time at 7pm on November 9th, Tuesday night shopping is set to explode and if Australia is any guide, retail records will be shattered.

Held at www.clickfrenzy.co.nz, the 53-hour event will span a range of popular categories, including Fashion, Sports & Leisure, Tech, Home & Living, Trending & Exclusive, Premium, Kids, Toys & Pets, Food, Wine & Liquor, Outdoor, Auto & Travel. Everything you could’ve dreamed of and more has been thought of, so sit back and enjoy an epic shopping experience like no other!

With Auckland still in lockdown, online shopping is the popular choice for the city’s shoppers and Click Frenzy will be a critical opportunity to get shopping done for delivery in time for Christmas.

Within the comfort of your own home, you’ll be browsing over 100 deals from hot retail brands including Bose, Shaver Shop, Peter Alexander, Hype DC, Vans, Skechers and many more, plus great local deals from GrabOne.

99% off – really??

It’s true! Click Frenzy will be featuring eight dedicated 99% off deals to celebrate the launch of the New Zealand event, meaning savvy shoppers have a chance to score the bargain of a lifetime, like a Samsung Galaxy S21 for $11, an Xbox Series S console for $6, a Nutribullet Pro 1000 for $3, Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 for $10 and a Garmin Vivoactive 4 Sports Watch for $6. To score one of these deals, shoppers get clues to a treasure hunt and the fastest, savviest shoppers will get their hands on these limited bargains. Thousands of Australian shoppers have already scored these bargains of a lifetime, and now for the first time Kiwi shoppers can join the fun.

Nathan Brown, CEO of Click Frenzy, says, “If the launch of Click Frenzy in New Zealand is anything like we’ve seen here, online retail records are going to be broken. We’re excited to make a start and give New Zealand shoppers, especially those in lockdown, a taste of what Click Frenzy is all about.”

Belinda Lush, General Manager of GrabOne, says: “We are super-excited to be a launch partner in the first Click Frenzy event in New Zealand. It’s the ultimate opportunity for online shoppers across the country to snag rare bargains from great retail brands large and small, and unearth some hidden gems ahead of Christmas. It’s the perfect time to take advantage and ensure your goodies are delivered in time.”

Here is just a sneak peak of what shoppers can expect on the night:

Fila: Up to 70% off sitewide

Up to 70% off sitewide Lenovo: Take 10%* off sitewide, including sale items

Take 10%* off sitewide, including sale items Wild Secrets: Save up to 60% off Adult Toys & Lingerie

Save up to 60% off Adult Toys & Lingerie Bose: Save up to 50% off

Save up to 50% off Dinkleboo : $12 Kids Personalised Story Books

: $12 Kids Personalised Story Books Glassons: 20% off sitewide

20% off sitewide Sketchers : Up to 50% off Best Selling Walking, Running & Casual Styles

: Up to 50% off Best Selling Walking, Running & Casual Styles BestDeal: Up to 98% off on Hot-Selling Items

Up to 98% off on Hot-Selling Items Manscaped: 20% off + free shipping

20% off + free shipping Hype DC: Up to 20-60% Off Sale

Up to 20-60% Off Sale The Athlete’s Foot: Up to 40% off Women’s, Men’s & Kids shoes

Up to 40% off Women’s, Men’s & Kids shoes Peter Alexander: Up to 40% off selected Women’s, Men’s & Kid’s sleepwear

Click Frenzy Member benefits for the event (free to register on the site at www.clickfrenzy.co.nz/account?join):

Go Wild 99% off deals : Shoppers who are on the website at the right time will see a pop up when these deals go live! Only Click Frenzy members will have access to these deals and stock levels will be limited so you will need to get in quick. PRO TIP : Click Frenzy’s emails during the event will include clues that will give you an indication of when each 99% off deal will go live, so make sure you are subscribed!

: Shoppers who are on the website at the right time will see a pop up when these deals go live! Only Click Frenzy members will have access to these deals and stock levels will be limited so you will need to get in quick. PRO TIP Click Frenzy’s emails during the event will include clues that will give you an indication of when each 99% off deal will go live, so make sure you are subscribed! Event early access: From 6:30pm Tuesday, members will be able to access the full lineup of thousands of deals (30 minutes before the rest of New Zealand)!

Click Frenzy has partnered with prominent retail industry leaders and brands, including humm, ShopBack, Telstra. The National Breast Cancer Foundation is also their chosen charity partner.

