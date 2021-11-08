Businesses Looking Ahead To Roadmap Step 3

Press Release – Retail NZ

Retail NZ says it good news that the Government has confirmed most retail stores in Auckland will be allowed to open from Wednesday, and that a further review will happen next week.

“Retail is a relatively safe environment, so long as customers wear masks, and retailers are getting ready to open their doors on Wednesday while keeping customers and staff safe,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive said today. “After 12 weeks of enforced closure, businesses will be hoping that the re-opening will reinvigorate the sector. Customers will need to wear a mask in store, and will be asked to keen a two metre distance from others, and Retail NZ is asking everyone to stick to the rules as stores re-open on Wednesday to help keep everyone safe. We expect customers will be cautious, at least in the first stages of opening, but it is good news that they will be able to get back into store.

“Businesses such as personal services and café still need to be closed, however, so there will be ongoing are now looking ahead to Step 3 of the Auckland Roadmap. The Government has signalled that this will be reviewed next week. We need to be focused on managing risk rather than closing businesses, and it just doesn’t make sense that beauty therapists and hairdressers must still be closed, while physios and dentists have already been open for weeks.”

Retail NZ has a public awareness campaign to encourage kiwis to ensure they wear a mask while in retail stores. Retailers have faced abuse and aggressive behaviour when asking customers to wear a mask. This behaviour towards retail staff is unacceptable and not welcome. As Aucklanders transition to shopping in store we remind customers to wear a mask and use contact tracing methods. A video campaign encouraging mask wearing launched by Retail NZ can be found on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

