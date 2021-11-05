New Corporate Finance Advisory Firm Launched During The Auckland Lockdown

Press Release – Tiaki Capital

A new firm providing independent corporate finance services has been launched in Auckland. Tiaki Capital brings together a team with wide-ranging expertise in mergers and acquisitions, business growth, private financing and debt advisory. Tiaki Capital …

A new firm providing independent corporate finance services has been launched in Auckland. Tiaki Capital brings together a team with wide-ranging expertise in mergers and acquisitions, business growth, private financing and debt advisory. Tiaki Capital focuses on partnering with business owners to execute private business transactions between $10m and $100m. In addition to transactional capability, Tiaki Capital’s directors have extensive experience starting, investing in, and owning businesses. The team also works with a global network of investors and business owners to invest in and grow aspirational businesses.

The principals have previously worked with Tier 1 investment banking and Big 4 firms, and have over 20 years of deal advisory experience, with a proven track record of facilitating investments and completing successful transactions.

Kenneth Leong has over 20 years’ experience in corporate finance and international business. He serves on the Boards of numerous private businesses including MEO, OmniTech and Skills Update. He was Chairman of the ASEAN New Zealand Business Council from 2017-2021 and currently a member of Hon Damien O’Connor’s Trade for All Ministerial Advisory Group. He was inducted by KEA as a World Class New Zealander in 2015. He has been a trustee of the Auckland Foundation since 2016.

Pauras Rege is a Chartered Accountant, with over 10 years’ experience, beginning his career with PwC, and subsequently joined ASB Bank and Colliers International. Most recently, Pauras was a Director in the Corporate division with ABC Business Sales where he successfully executed multiple transactions, carried out partial divestments and provided debt advisory services. Pauras is vice-chair of the Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand (CA ANZ) Emerging Leaders Committee.

Graeme Fraser is an experienced senior executive with business ownership, CEO, CCO, governance and franchise management experience across several large organisations over the past 40 years. He has ongoing involvement with the REA, REINZ, DIA and FIU and has strong relationships across the industry and with regulators.

Tiaki Capital operates a business broking arm, Kauri Business Sales, serving the SME market. This division is led by experienced, award-winning business broker Khushdeep Sharma, who has facilitated over 80 successful business sales since 2016. Khush is well known amongst various communities throughout New Zealand and is a recipient of multiple awards recognising his success as a top business broker.

“Our proven track record speaks for itself. We have fielded a significant number of enquiries, despite the Auckland lockdown, from business owners looking for independent, quality advice on optimising business value” says Kenneth Leong.

“As a team, we have a proven track record of getting deals done in partnership with our clients, who come to us knowing that we are committed to providing the highest quality execution capability” says Pauras Rege.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url