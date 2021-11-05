Commitment To Increased Transparency At The Heart Of Travel Insurer’s Award Win

Press Release – Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Southern Cross Travel Insurance (Southern Cross) has taken home the award for Best Plain English Legal Document at the Plain English Awards 2021 for its Domestic Travel Insurance policy (NZ).

The awards recognise organisations that communicate in plain language, whose documents are easier for consumers to read, understand and act upon. Entries are open to Australian and New Zealand businesses and are judged by an international panel of experts.

In commenting on the award win, judges admired the tone of the document, saying it felt friendly and manageable.

“The document has a good tone. It’s friendly but professional — and that’s not always an easy balance to strike. It skilfully employs all the right plain English and clear design techniques. Its language and layout make understanding it as easy as it can be without losing its legal rigour.”

Southern Cross launched its new Domestic Travel Insurance policy for New Zealanders in August 2020. Since then, it has also rewritten some other policy documents in plain language, including its Domestic Travel Insurance Australia policy and overseas travel policy, ‘TravelCare’.

These documents have subsequently all been awarded the WriteMark, an independent endorsement awarded to documents that achieve a high standard of plain language. Southern Cross is the first travel insurer in New Zealand to have its domestic travel insurance policy awarded the WriteMark.

“Writing our policies in plain language is just one part of our commitment to simplicity, transparency and delivering a great customer experience. It’s important to us that we build trust and goodwill with our customers through policies which are clear and easy to understand,” said Southern Cross Travel Insurance CEO, Jo McCauley.

“We were very proud to have been shortlisted for this award, so winning has been really exciting for our business. This award is recognition of our ongoing efforts to improve the way our customers engage with our products and services,” added McCauley.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance plans to continue investing in making more of its policies available in plain language, making it easier for customers to understand what they’re covered for.

“Writing our policies in plain language is a sustained and continued focus for us, not just a one-off,” said McCauley. “It’s part of our duty of care that’s always been at the heart of our customer service.”

About Southern Cross Travel Insurance

Southern Cross Travel Insurance is one of New Zealand’s most awarded and respected travel insurers. Since 1982, it has given peace of mind for many thousands of overseas travellers and have now grown to become New Zealand’s largest travel insurer. In addition to overseas travel insurance, SCTI also offers products to visitors to New Zealand through its Visiting New Zealand and International Student policies. In 2020, SCTI grew its product offering with the launch of new domestic travel insurance.

The business is proud to have won multiple awards for providing customers with great value and customer service, including:

· Canstar New Zealand

o Outstanding value for Travel Insurance – International (2018-2020)

· Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards – Silver, Travel Insurance (2019)

· Reader’s Digest Quality Service Awards – Gold, Travel Insurance (2020-2021)

· Plain English Awards – Best Plain English Legal Document (2021)

Southern Cross is a group of independent businesses united by a shared brand with an interest in the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders. With a range of products and services and a not-for-profit ethos, Southern Cross is New Zealand’s leading independent provider and funder of healthcare.

