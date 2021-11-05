Agrochemical Price Increases And Shortages Should Be Embraced

Press Release – ICONZ

New Zealand can seize the opportunity to shift to more climate friendly practices

Joint Media Release from Pesticide Action Network Aotearoa New Zealand, (PANANZ), the Weed Management Advisory (WMA), and Physicians & Scientists for Global Responsibility (PSGR) – 5 November 2021

Whilst Aotearoa New Zealand is at the Climate Change COP26 in Glasgow pledging reduced emissions, its farmers, growers and Councils are failing it, said three groups today. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

In an unusual argument, the three groups believe that the dramatically increasing prices and short supply of a number of agrochemicals should be embraced by Aotearoa New Zealand, not lamented.

“Instead of ramping up fear of food shortages occasioned by the short supply of agrochemicals such as glyphosate and nitrogen fertiliser, this country should be seizing the opportunity to shift to more climate friendly practices” said Dr Meriel Watts of Pesticide Action Network Aotearoa New Zealand (PANANZ).

One of the key reasons for the shortages of agrochemicals, says Dr Watts, is China’s shift in energy usage away from chemical production and its stricter environmental guidelines. “So we had better get used to fewer and more expensive chemicals – and we should embrace it” she said today.

“Instead of complaining about it, let’s take advantage of the situation to improve our own practices and regain our place as global leaders in sustainable food production.”

Jodie Bruning of Physicians & Scientists for Global Responsibility (PSGR) agrees.

“This move by China is an opportunity to do what we’ve needed to do for a long time – protect soil health and water quality for future generations, while ensuring farmers stay profitable. It’s critical that the state urgently steps in to support farmers to navigate this transition, because this is all about information and good science.”

Bruning says it is vital to reinvest in extension services, and resource information networks between scientists and farmers.

“There’s an enormous body of knowledge in the organic regenerative agriculture sector. They’ve massively reduced their use of expensive imported bagged nitrogen. They’re leading the way,” said Bruning.

“We need funding for long-term soil and nutrition science. This is not the sort of science that produces patents that makes corporations rich, and it’s been devalued for too long. We’ve historically underfunded ecosystems science that recognises the combined long-term financial benefit from protecting soil and water quality. It’s time this sort of science was prioritised.”

The increasing price of the agrichemical glyphosate was another opportunity where more climate friendly practices could be brought in, and not just in the agricultural sector. Hana Blackmore of the Weed Management Advisory said that pollution and contamination of our waterways and environment could be cut dramatically by shifting away completely from glyphosate use on public roads.

“The only advantage ever cited for the universal use of glyphosate for weed and vegetation control on roadsides has been its relative cheapness, and that price has never taken into account the climate costs of raw materials, production, and shipping etcetera.”

“But alternative cost-effective non-chemical methodologies like thermal are available and have been in use for decades in NZ,” says Blackmore. “So if Local Authorities are now incentivised by the increasing price and falling availability of glyphosate to shift to these alternatives there will be an accompanying, and hugely welcome shift, in climate emissions.”

All agree that Aotearoa New Zealand has been presented with a striking opportunity to make meaningful improvements to our climate change emissions and environmental problems.

