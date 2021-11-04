Schneider Electric Introduces High-efficiency 30kW InRow™ Data Center Cooling To Support Increasing Power Densities

Press Release – Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the expansion of its EcoStruxure™ Ready cooling portfolio, with the introduction of a 30kW InRow™ DX solution. Available in a 300mm rack format, this data center cooling solution offers industry leading efficiency and addresses the increasing demand for higher density cooling in the data center.

The trend toward modernization and consolidation of data centers is driving the need for a cooling solution that provides more cooling capacity in a smaller footprint and flexible capacity to adapt to the actual data center load. The 30kW InRow DX is ideal for data centers that are being modernized or retrofitted, or anywhere IT space is at a premium. Due to its powerfully compact size and energy efficient design, the InRow DX is the most versatile and predictable cooling system for next generation small and medium data centers and an optimal choice for edge and enterprise environments.

The 30kW InRow DX offers numerous benefits including:

Cooling density: provides up to 3x more capacity compared to previous models, meaning fewer units are needed, freeing up more floor space for IT equipment.

provides up to 3x more capacity compared to previous models, meaning fewer units are needed, freeing up more floor space for IT equipment. High efficiency: uses energy efficient compressor and fans to reduce OpEx and make more power available for other IT equipment.

uses energy efficient compressor and fans to reduce OpEx and make more power available for other IT equipment. Flexible design: easily addresses common installation constraints and reduces service requirements inside the white space.

easily addresses common installation constraints and reduces service requirements inside the white space. Variable capacity: Variable Speed Drive compressor allows you to adapt cooling load to the actual thermal demand.

Variable Speed Drive compressor allows you to adapt cooling load to the actual thermal demand. Cost Savings: leveraging the low amps of the unit to deliver electrical CapEx reduction.

leveraging the low amps of the unit to deliver electrical CapEx reduction. EcoStruxure™ Ready: easy to manage with global visibility of equipment performance and status supported with a 24/7 expert service bureau.

“If you are consolidating, modernizing, or expanding your data center and struggling to manage the heat profile introduced by the new servers, the versatile new 30kW InRow DX is ideal,” said Ben Smith, Vice President of Cooling, Schneider Electric. “Powerfully compact and with unmatched efficiency, the 30kW InRow allows for fewer units to provide the same amount of cooling capacity.”

