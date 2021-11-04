Flight Centre’sTravel RunwayIsSet To Inspire KiwisTo Travel Again

Press Release – Flight Centre

As New Zealanders await the inevitable news of borders opening to the world again, Flight Centreisre-igniting theexcitementof travel with itsfashion week inspired, Travel Runway. Live from 9 to 13 November, Travel Runway will be …

As New Zealanders await the inevitable news of borders opening to the world again, Flight Centreisre-igniting theexcitementof travel with itsfashion week inspired, Travel Runway.

Live from 9 to 13 November, Travel Runway will be a completely virtual, immersive video experience showcasing various categories of travelin an innovative way.

The event coincides with the government’sgradual movesto loosen restrictions at the border, includingreduced MIQ stays,quarantine-free travel from low risk South Pacific regions, andamove to self-isolation, likelyin the firstquarter of 2022.

That, coupled with increasing vaccination rates hasthe travel retaileroptimistic about a looming travel boom.

Flight Centre Travel Group managing director, David Coombesbelieves it’s a matter of ‘when’rather than ‘if’ Kiwis will travel again.

“Travel is a rite of passage in New Zealand and we know Kiwis will be keen to explore the world once it is safe to do so.”

Arecent survey conducted by the travel retailershowsthis is certainly the case, with88%of respondents seeing themselves travelling overseas in the next year.

Destinations such as Australia, Cook IslandsandFiji, as well asfurther afieldtotheUK and Europewere the top picks.

Travel Runway will shine a light on potential locations Kiwis will be able to visit in 2022 and allow them to start planning where they’d like to go next.

There will be multiple runway categories including beach, nature, food and wine, adventure, and luxury. For each runway, viewers will be encouraged to choose their own adventure to explore videos, products, tips and valuable insights.

“During a time whenconversations aremostlycentredaroundlockdown news,Travel Runwaywill inspire Kiwisin a truly immersiveway. It willprovideNew Zealanderswithsomething to look forward to,for when we get that much anticipatedall-clear from the government.”

Travel Runway is free and open to anyone. Travellers can save their seat by pre-registering nowhere.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url