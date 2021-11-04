Around 27,000 Vaccines Given Yesterday; 64 In Hospital; 139 Community Cases

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There were 26,999 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,659 first doses and 20,340 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 77 percent are fully vaccinated. Getting vaccinated …

There were 26,999 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,659 first doses and 20,340 second doses. To date, 89 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 77 percent are fully vaccinated.

Getting vaccinated will help to stop people from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 and will save lives.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 6,952,992: 3,731,205 first doses (89%); 3,221,787 second doses (77%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 26,999: 6,659 first doses; 20,340 second doses Mâori (percentage of eligible people) 416,945 first doses (73%); 310,950 second doses (54%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 245,915 first doses (86%); 201,191 second doses (70%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 6,640: 1,465 first doses; 5,175 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 129,027 first doses (80%); 106,740 second doses (66%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 1,313,397 first doses (92%); 1,172,099 second doses (82%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 311,897 first doses (87%); 263,750 second doses (74%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 443,844 first doses (92%); 367,016 second doses (76%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 64 (total, up from 58 yesterday): Waitemata (24); Middlemore (15); Auckland (25); Waikato (1) Average age of current hospitalisations 51 Cases in ICU or HDU Five Cases Number of new community cases* 139 Number of new cases identified at the border 3 Location of new community cases Auckland (136), Waikato (2), Northland (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 3,688 (1,653 of whom have recovered); Waikato 146 (54 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 15 (5 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (recovered); Canterbury 4 Number of community cases (total) 3,871 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 6,611 Historical cases 185 out of 4,798 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community ** 27 of 93 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious** 66 of 93 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 67of today’s 139 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 72 of today’s 139 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 3,235 (in the current cluster) (452 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 3,569 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 76% Percentage who have returned at least one result 75% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 323 (as at 10am 4 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,194,715 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 31,882 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 12,121 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 26,872 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,343,854 Poster scans (total) 477,427,141 Manual diary entries (total) 19,547,674 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,308,026

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 27 October England United Arab Emirates Day 6 / routine Auckland 1 November TBA United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine Auckland 1 November TBA Qatar Day 1 / routine Auckland

Cases

*One previously reported community case has been reclassified as “not a case” resulting in a net increase of 138 cases in the outbreak.

**The number of cases here may sometimes differ from the total reported the previous day due to a difference in reporting timeframes and reclassifications.

Investigations into person who died in isolation

The sudden death of a 40-year-old man with COVID-19 who had been isolating at home has been referred to the Coroner who will determine whether it was COVID-19 related.

The Ministry’s condolences are with this person’s whânau at this sad time.

There has been speculation this death was vaccine related but we can confirm it was not.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre and the Ministry will undertake an incident review of the public health and clinical oversight of this person with independent input.

The Ministry is unable to comment on the specifics of this case while there is a coronial investigation, however we can comment generally about the home isolation process.

Following a positive test, a public health assessment is undertaken on a case to determine whether they should isolate at home or at an MIQ facility. This considers whether they live in a residence that allows them and their household to isolate safely at home, whether they would like to and feel safe to isolate at home, if they have supplies necessary to isolate at home, and if they understand the isolation period for contacts in their household.

This is then followed by a medical assessment of their clinical needs and any medical conditions they may have. If people need hospital-level care, it is arranged for them.

Over the period of required isolation, there are regular checks undertaken through a mixture of phone calls, in person visits and emails. Individuals with COVID-19 are also given a pulse oximeter to help monitor their health.

All positive cases have access to a dedicated, free 24/7 Healthline service, and are told to call 111 if they need urgent medical attention or are having issues breathing.

Website reporting of case management locations

The Ministry would like to clarify the “other” category on the case management locations section on our website.

The majority of these cases are classified under this category because their status has not yet been updated in the national infectious diseases database, EpiSurv. The vast majority of these cases have already been contacted and are under public health management. This remains the primary focus of our public health staff.

These are not people awaiting initial contact from public health officials.

Follow up to ‘Super Saturday’ this weekend

We’re encouraging everyone who received their first vaccination three weeks ago on Super Saturday (October 16) to get their second dose this weekend – or as soon as possible after that.

Everyone vaccinated for the first time during Super Saturday will be getting email and text reminders to get their second shot – so please go and get one to protect yourself, your friends and your whanau.

We’re also calling on anyone else over 12 who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to get their shot. With hundreds of clinics open all over New Zealand this weekend, including drive-thru and walk-in options, it’s never been easier.

People in Auckland can also head to Eden Park, which will be open for vaccinations over the weekend with the #GotYaDot event – a unifying campaign to help whanau, hapû, iwi, teams, communities, and families to get a dot (vaccine) and protect their whakapapa.

Tuvalu case

A person in MIQ that arrived from Tuvalu on October 20 had transited through Fiji before landing in Auckland.

They tested positive on Day 11 of their managed isolation stay.

Initial investigations have determined there are no close contacts of this case among staff members or other returnees at the MIQ facility and further investigations are underway to ascertain the potential source.

Northland update

There is one new community case confirmed in Northland today, taking the total number of cases in the region to 15. This case is a close contact of the two previously reported Taipa cases and has been isolating at home.

Today there are 15 community testing centres and 12 vaccination clinics available across the region.

Those who live in or around Taipa, Kaingaroa, Awanui and Kaitaia and have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks, are encouraged to get tested as soon as possible. Testing centre locations can be found on the Northland DHB website.

There were 1,833 tests taken across Northland yesterday and 1,552 vaccinations were given, including 443 first doses.

Auckland update

There were 12,121 tests taken across Auckland yesterday.

There are 18 community testing centres available across Auckland today For up- up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

In Auckland, public health officials are now supporting 723 cases to isolate at home.

Waikato update

There were two new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight. Both cases are from Hamilton, were known contacts of previous cases.

Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, is being encouraged to get a test. This advice is the same regardless of vaccination status.

There were 2,264 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 2,540 vaccinations administered.

Pop-up testing sites are operating today in Hamilton, Ngâruawâhia, Ôtorohanga, Te Awamutu, Huntly and Thames. Please check Healthpoint’s website for times and locations.

Canterbury update

There are no new cases to report in Canterbury today. There are still the four active cases, who are in an MIQ facility, and 22 locations of interest in Canterbury – no new locations have been added in recent days.

Results from two wastewater samples taken in Christchurch on 1 November have shown no unexpected detection of COVID-19. ESR considers shedding of the virus from current cases in MIQ is the likely cause of recent detections. COVID-19 has not recently been detected at any other sites in Christchurch.

We continue to urge anyone in Canterbury with any COVID-19 symptoms – no matter how mild – to get a test.

There is good testing capacity throughout the region, including a pop-up COVID-19 community testing centre operating until 4pm today only at the New Brighton Club. The pop-up is both a drive-through and walk-up clinic.

For a full list of testing and vaccination centres in Christchurch, please see the

Canterbury DHB website.

Yesterday there were around 1,650 COVID-19 tests and 4,786 vaccinations in Canterbury –1,062 first doses and 3,724 second doses.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url