Kyle Arnold: NZ SEO Specialist Publishes A Guide To Getting Found On Google

Kyle Arnold from HyperWeb has recently published a detailed article on MYOB catered towards small business SEO and helping businesses to better understand the process of getting their websites found in Google with the help of search engine optimisation (SEO).

“Being able to be found online is more important now than ever for a small business. There are many ways to connect ‘digitally’ with your customers, and one of the more powerful methods is through Google Search.”

As more businesses are moving online and seeing the true value of being able to be found, this article acts as a great insight into what that process involves.

“I wanted to provide something that was of value to the readers of MYOB, and even though it turned out to be a much larger, and longer piece of content to complete, I think there are many people who would benefit from this as a good starting point for improving their SEO.

I tried to keep it relatively easy to understand and follow – because SEO can be a tricky thing to grasp. Within the article I provided tools that I use every day, along with ways that people can calculate what value SEO would bring to their business so they can determine if it is right for them to focus on now or in the future.”

Kyle Arnold has been an active member in various community groups that focus on business growth, and offers useful advice around SEO. He has also recently been featured in Stuff NZ with an article about beating Google’s algorithm – another piece catered towards small business.

Kyle Arnold is an SEO specialist based in Auckland, New Zealand. He provides a range of services including SEO consulting, link building, and done for you SEO services.

