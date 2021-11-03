Employment Expo For Job Seekers

Press Release – South Taranaki District Council

If you are currently looking for work or just wanting to chat with potential employers – heres the perfect opportunity. Chamber Hub South, in conjunction with Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), is hosting an Employment Expo hoping to connect job seekers …

If you are currently looking for work or just wanting to chat with potential employers – here’s the perfect opportunity.

Chamber Hub South, in conjunction with Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), is hosting an Employment Expo hoping to connect job seekers with a wide variety of local businesses who have upcoming employment opportunities.

The tradeshow-styled event is open to the public and free to attend on Wednesday 10 November at the TSB Hub between 12pm and 3pm.

South Taranaki District Council will be attending, hosting a stand with various employees who are all ready to encourage and excite local jobseekers or school leavers.

Mayor Phil Nixon is encouraging of the relationship between Chamber Hub, South Taranaki District Council and the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs and hopes the event will inspire anyone who is unsure of their future employment plans.

“This is an awesome opportunity for our youth to come along and talk to employers in the area who are looking for workers, to ask about vacancies and see what these jobs are all about.”

Transport will be available from Pātea, Waverley, Ōpunakē, Manaia and Eltham. Pre-registration is recommended and there will be five $50 pressie card prizes drawn for registrants. Walk-ins are also welcome.

You can register for the event and for transport at www.taranakichamber.co.nz. You can also contact the Chamber Hub on (06) 759 9080 if you would like a table to exhibit.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url