My Food Bag COO Joins Trade Me-backed Startup

Richard Wafer, Chief Operating Officer and seven year veteran of recently listed My Food Bag has joined the Trade Me-backed, auto-repair startup My Auto Shop.

Having been at My Food Bag since 2014, Richard helped the business develop from an early start-up to the NZX in March. “I’m excited to get back to building a business in its early stages. My Auto Shop solves a big price transparency problem for Kiwis when maintaining their car. The business is poised to make a real impact on the $3bn NZ car maintenance industry.”

My Auto Shop was started early 2020 by ex-Uber Eats GM Andy Bowie, and in July 2021 announced it has commenced a partnership and investment with Trade Me. “Richard and I have known each other from both working in food delivery. I’m thrilled to have him join the team and help us continue to innovate in this huge, yet antiquated industry.”

Despite three Covid-19 lockdowns creating a bumpy playing field on which to launch My Auto Shop, the business has established a network of over 300 mechanics, tyre fitters, auto-electricians, glaziers and other auto-repair providers that customers can compare and book online. “We want to empower Kiwi drivers to be able to confidently look after their car. A visit to the mechanic can often be filled with anxiety and surprise bills. Our mission is to change that.”

They do this using a wealth of data to generate up-front prices, specific to a vehicle, for almost 200 different types of repairs. “New Zealand has one of the most diverse vehicle fleets in the world due to our wide range of imports, which makes it a complicated challenge. However, all the data is available to know what parts are needed and how long each job should take. We use large global data sets and information provided by the network to provide a price before the customer steps foot in a workshop.”

“Customers now have certainty that they’re paying the right price for the work they need done on their car.”

The team currently consists of six staff, three of which have been balancing work and studies at the University of Auckland and will be joining full time from November. “It’s awesome to join such a young, highly talented team with a tonne of energy and I’m excited for this next step.” says Richard.

Richard joins My Auto Shop from November 1st.

