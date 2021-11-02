Kāpiti Chamber Elects New Board And Co-Chairs For 2022

Press Release – Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

The Kāpiti Chamber has elected a new board for 2022 with Co-Chair Monique Leith joined by business mentor Heather Hutchings as fellow Co-Chair, as the Chamber looks to continue supporting the local business community through challenging times.

Monique Leith has been a Chamber board member for the past two years, and Co-Chair for 2021. She is a Consultant Resource Management Planner and a full member of the NZ Planning Institute. She co-founded Leith Consulting in 2019 driven by her passion to support people and organisations who invest in the future of local communities, and has a proven track record in guiding complex and large-scale land development projects through resource management processes. She is also hearing impaired, which she says gives her a different worldview and perspective.



Heather Hutchings

Heather Hutchings is a former Chamber Chair and Secretary who brings a depth of experience to the role. She is a sought-after business coach and consultant who works with and supports small to medium businesses, unleashing their power and potential to see the future and focus on solutions. She is also Business Mentor for the Kāpiti Horowhenua Business Awards, and a member of the Business Kāpiti Horowhenua Board for the Electra Business awards and the Kāpiti Business Leaders Group.

Heather replaces former Chamber Co-Chair Jacinda Thorn, who has decided to step down after two years in the role and a total of four on the Chamber’s board and advocacy committee.

“It’s time for me to step away and focus attention on my own fast-growing business and young family,” says Jacinda.

Other elected board members for 2022 are Deputy Chair Bede Laracy, Treasurer Lisa-Jean Foote, and Secretary Olivia Bird.

In 2022, the Chamber will continue a focus on wellbeing, which has been a theme throughout many of its events over the past year, including an International Women’s Day celebration, learning and development workshops and networking events. The theme is also reflected in an adjustment to the Chamber’s mission and values, which have been expanded to place a focus on wellbeing and inclusion.

