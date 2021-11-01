Barfoot & Thompson Now In Mangere

Press Release – Barfoot and Thompson

Responding to the substantial increase in development and business activity in Mangere, Barfoot & Thompson, Auckland’s leading real estate agency is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Mangere.

Situated at 359 Massey Road under the leadership of Munish Bhatt, the branch will provide a host of professional real estate services to the residents of Mangere and surrounding areas.

Peter Thompson, Managing Director of Barfoot & Thompson says, “The decision to expand our branch footprint in the Manukau area was an easy one given the increasing residential development in the area. As a family-owned company, our business is about people, so the residential needs of the local community are important to us. With Mangere being one of the largest and most multicultural suburbs in Auckland it was a natural choice for us to have a dedicated presence by investing in a new branch in the suburb.”

Munish Bhatt, Mangere Branch Manager says, “This investment decision shows a vote of confidence by the Barfoot & Thompson leadership in the potential and growth opportunities that Mangere has to offer. My team of many established salespeople and new emerging talent are dedicated, have a wealth of knowledge and experience and are ready to get out into the community.”

“Giving back to the community in which we operate is the cornerstone of Barfoot & Thompson and something that I’m committed to. So, if you’re looking for a career in real estate and want to be part of the Mangere community, I’d love to have you as part of my team. I have no doubt that working with the community we will not only increase our presence but make a marked difference in the residential real estate space in the Mangere Central, Favonva, Mangere Bridge, Middlemore and Mangere East,” says Munish.

