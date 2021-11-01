Aotearoa Joins International Climate Council Network To Support Global Climate Action

Press Release – Climate Change Commission

He Pou a Rangi, New Zealands Climate Change Commission has joined forces with a group of international evidence-based climate advisors in an effort to deliver on global climate action. The International Climate Councils Network (ICCN) was launched …

He Pou a Rangi, New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission has joined forces with a group of international evidence-based climate advisors in an effort to deliver on global climate action.

The International Climate Councils Network (ICCN) was launched today (Monday 1 November NZ time) as global leaders gathered at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Chair of He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission Rod Carr says the group will mean information, knowledge and expertise is shared internationally, and countries work together to address a global issue.

“Global climate action requires global collaboration. This network will mean we are all singing from the same song sheet as we advise Governments on what steps to take to address climate change and take action,” he says.

The network is made up of 18 leading climate advisory bodies that provide independent, expert advice to governments. Together the countries contribute to 10% of global emissions.

The network’s mission is to foster collaboration between Climate Councils and guide climate change mitigation and adaptation action globally to help deliver on the Paris Agreement.

“Having strong independent climate bodies is key in driving necessary climate action,” Dr Carr says.

“Combined efforts between key international players means we can learn from and contribute to new knowledge and technologies to ensure a global reduction in emissions”.

In an open letter to Heads of Government, including Minister for Climate Change James Shaw, the international network outlined its five key principles to enable global action against climate change.

These are: robust climate science; a commitment to independent, evidence-based advice; regard for the socio-economic aspects of the transition; the need for impartial consultation with stakeholders and a focus on mitigation, adaptation, and delivering a just transition.

The launch of the network follows a series of successful virtual meetings between international Climate Councils earlier this year.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url