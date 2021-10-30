Business Associations Unite In Plea For Alert Level Change

Press Release – Newmarket Business Association

A group of high-profile Auckland business associations have penned an open letter asking the Prime Minister to shift down Alert Levels. Their message is simply, ‘Let’s Get Moving’.

Heart of the City, Newmarket, Parnell, Ponsonby and Takapuna Business Associations have acknowledged the Prime Minister’s announcement on 22 October, detailing the new COVID-19 Protection Framework, the key milestones, and the additional financial support being made available for businesses. They noted that although the increase in support provides a lifeline, the situation is not sustainable and all that businesses really want to do is trade.

While many businesses are able to carry on, the business associations’ retail, hospitality, arts, events, entertainment, tourism, and personal service sectors are being unduly disadvantaged.

The group is requesting an immediate change to Alert Level 3, Step 3, under the existing COVID Alert system. They point out that the framework and guidelines are already in place, and their businesses, following these COVID-19 guidelines, can trade safely for their staff, suppliers and customers.

They request this urgent action to support their local economies and to save their businesses.

A copy of the open letter is here.

