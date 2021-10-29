Waterwipes Reveal Parents’ Battle With Eco Confusion

Press Release – WaterWipes

With the list of eco jargon growing by the day, parents are not alone in not being able to explain what zero-waste to carbon-neutral to compostable is. A New Zealand based study from WaterWipes has revealed 99 per cent of parents think its important …

With the list of eco jargon growing by the day, parents are not alone in not being able to explain what zero-waste to carbon-neutral to compostable is.

A New Zealand based study from WaterWipes has revealed 99 per cent of parents think it’s important to purchase products that are better for the environment, but two thirds (66%) find the language used on packaging confusing when making their buying decision.

The study shows parents want to do the right thing, rating high frequency products like baby wipes (62%) and nappies (61%) their key concerns when it came to environmental friendliness when compared to other “buy-sometimes” products like dummies, shampoo and bottles.

WaterWipes has just launched its biodegradable wipes, and says it wants to allay parents’ concern with the staple.

Its baby wipes are now 100 per cent plant-based and biodegradable, giving parents peace of mind that they can be added to home composting systems and will decompose naturally when exposed to temperature, sunlight and living organisms such as bacteria or when disposed in household rubbish.

New Zealand Karitane nurse and baby expert Dorothy Waide says that finding products that tick all the boxes is becoming increasingly important for parents.

“Living in a Covid world has presented modern day demands far beyond safety and affordability when it comes to baby products. Parents want the reassurance of gentle and appropriate care to support their child’s ongoing health while knowing its environmental footprint,” says Dorothy.

With 44 per cent of respondents saying they would purchase biodegradable or eco-friendly products if they thought they were safer for their child. WaterWipes’ pledge to sustainability is a step in the right direction to help parents make choices that are gentle on their babies and better for the planet.

Dorothy offers five other steps to ask when weighing up eco-friendly decisions as a parent:

Check ingredients and read labels – consider the alcohol percentage and how many paraffins, sulphates bathing and skin products specifically contain. Plus, check they are safe! Chemical sterilizers verse steam cleaning – work out the best option for your baby, non-chemical is always the better way to go Brand new or second hand – reduce, reuse and recycle wherever you can. Weigh up the new pram purchase if one can be easily borrowed Reduce single use plastic – from silicone snack containers to reusable breast milk storage bags make simple everyday swaps Wash smarter – clean-up is unavoidable with kids but try sticking to full machine loads, keep the temperature low and dry naturally

Made from 99.9% purified water, a drop of fruit extract and recommended by midwives around the world, WaterWipes is committed to offering up the safest and gentlest options for baby’s delicately soft skin – from faces and hands to the barest of bottoms – and the planet.

WaterWipes Biodegradable 60 pack (RRP $7.99) are available from supermarkets and pharmacies nationwide and online at www.waterwipes.com

About WaterWipes®

WaterWipes®, the world’s purest baby wipes, made using unique water technology, contain minimal ingredients, 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. They provide gentle cleansing for the most delicate newborn and premature babies’ skin. WaterWipes® are also now 100% plant-based and biodegradable.

About WaterWipes® 2021 New Zealand Parent Survey

The WaterWipes® 2021 New Zealand Parent Survey is a real-world research survey, undertaken by WaterWipes®. The survey was conducted to uncover New Zealand parents’ attitudes toward and concerns about eco-friendly baby products and their childs’ skin ailments.

The survey was completed by 638 New Zealand parents, which resulted in a dataset of information around eco-friendly baby products and baby skin irritation that WaterWipes® believes to be the most comprehensive survey of their customer base to date. Research shows that New Zealand parents expect more eco-friendly baby products.

Notes to editors

As seen in data shared by WaterWipes®, the WaterWipes® wipes are biodegradable. Products that are biodegradable decompose naturally when exposed to temperature, sunlight or microorganisms such as bacteria. Biodegradable products are designed to break down. WaterWipes biodegradable wipes are suitable for disposal in industrial or home composting settings. However, you should always dispose of the wipes as per local guidelines.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url