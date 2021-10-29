Hyland Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Content Services Platforms

Press Release – Hyland

Hyland was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms* , marking the 12th consecutive year Gartner has recognized Hyland as a Leader within the evolved content services report. We believe Hylands positioning …

Hyland was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms*, marking the 12th consecutive year Gartner has recognized Hyland as a Leader within the evolved content services report.

“We believe Hyland’s positioning again in this year’s Leader quadrant reflects our success in helping organisations modernise with end-to-end content services solutions,” said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland. “This allows customers to achieve a complete view of their content while reducing the cost of doing business and enhancing employee experience. We see this as another indicator that our strategic investments and continuous innovation in R&D are fueling digital transformation for our customers.”

Hyland’s investments in innovation are bringing to market the Hyland Experience Platform, which will deliver feature-rich and rapidly deployable cloud-based content services. The company’s many unique capabilities within content services, including open source platforms, enablement of low-code application development and repository scalability and federation, are positioning Hyland as the go-to provider for enterprises whose goal is to bring its content management under a single provider.

“Hyland is well positioned for the future and to support our 16,000 customers no matter where they are in their digital transformation journey,” said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland. “According to Gartner, 30% of enterprises will consolidate their traditional enterprise content management provider in favour of a content services platform that works across content silos.** Today, and with the development of Hyland Experience Platform, we’re excited to further assist our customers and the market along their digital transformation journey.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url