Crockers/Tony Alexander Investor Insight October 2021

Press Release – Tony Alexander Market Reports

Key points of interest from this month’s survey include the following:

Lockdown has not brought about a sustained deterioration in investor plans to purchase property.

The survey has been running for five months, and to date there is no trend change in the proportion of existing property investors considering purchasing another property in the coming year. While there is a definite drop in buying intentions evident in other surveys following the March 23 tax announcement, (not captured in this survey), the drop in buying interest is not continuing. The shock impact of the tax announcement has passed.

Rising interest rates have yet to incentivise selling by investors.

Planned resource consent changes on intensification have yet to shift intentions more towards purchasing new builds.

No trend changes in rents growth are apparent.

In this month’s survey 577 responses were received.

