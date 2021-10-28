Digital Gift Card Launched For Use In Hospitality Venues Across NZ

Press Release – Hospitality NZ

A digital gift card for use in hospitality venues across the country is being launched today by Hospitality New Zealand. The Hospitality KOHA Card epitomises great Kiwi hospitality a digital gift card that can be spent on food, drink, activity and …

A digital gift card for use in hospitality venues across the country is being launched today by Hospitality New Zealand.

The Hospitality KOHA Card epitomises great Kiwi hospitality – a digital gift card that can be spent on food, drink, activity and accommodation, to create memorable Kiwi experiences

It can be purchased online, sent to any cellphone number, stored digitally in a smartphone wallet, and redeemed at any hospitality venue.

It works like this:

a purchaser buys a card online, nominates a value, and provides the phone number of the recipient

the recipient receives a text with a personalised message and link, which is clicked to receive the electronic card and reveal the value

the card can be saved into a smartphone wallet ready for use

balances can be checked online on the website, or at the redeeming venue

cards can be used at Eftpos terminals in participating venues.

Online sales sites include Hospitality New Zealand’s website KOHAcard.co.nz and Giftstation’s website giftstation.co.nz.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Mediaworks are partnering with Hospitality New Zealand for card’s launch.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White says the card is one for these times.

“It comes when people need something aspirational to look forward to and as our less-contact lifestyles are fast becoming the norm.

“It caters for consumers looking for something different to gift to friends, and it takes the guesswork out of choosing a gift, letting the recipient choose what he or she wants from their favorite business or venue.

“Being digital and contactless means you can shout friends or family a gift of a coffee, a meal, or a staycation of any value you want and it doesn’t matter where you live or if you’re at different alert levels.

“This is game-changing technology the industry has been waiting for.

“It’s going to be great, especially for our more mobile customers, who will be able to check the website before they travel to see what venues accept the card. The beauty is they won’t have to remember to take their card, worry about losing it, or remember the balance, because it’ll be in their phone.

“You could say it’s the perfect gift – users get something that’s mobile and flexible and everyone will be helping out our industry of largely family-owned small businesses at a time when they’re on their knees and struggling due to Covid.

“With KOHA, you’re giving the gift of great Kiwi hospitality and experiences, and this time we all need something to look forward to. It’s a win-win.

“Typical of the responses we’ve had from members is one who said ‘now I’m looking forward to Christmas’.

“As well as taking the guesswork out of Christmas giving, it will also be a great way for large corporates to reward their staff after a tough year and support a struggling industry at the same time.

“With KOHA, perhaps now we all will be looking forward to Christmas.”

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Managing Director Chris Litchfield says the past 18 months has been a challenging period for the hospitality sector.

“The KOHA Card is a great initiative from Hospitality New Zealand to help drive much-needed support to local businesses, restrictions permitting.

“We know from experience our hospitality partners have been the hardest hit during COVID lockdowns. We’re here to support them as much as possible during these unprecedented times which is why we’re proud to be the launch partner of the KOHA Card.”

To celebrate the launch, Hospitality New Zealand has partnered with MediaWorks to give away 300 $50 KOHA cards nationally across the MediaWorks radio network. The campaign launches 1st of November 2021.

MediaWorks Commercial Director Liz Fraser says MediaWorks is delighted to throw its support behind Hospitality New Zealand’s new innovative KOHA Card. “The convenient and contactless KOHA Card is a great way to spread some holiday cheer, while supporting the hospitality industry at the same time.

“We’ll be promoting the new card through our radio and out-of-home channels and we look forward to giving away $15,000 worth of KOHA Card vouchers in November across our radio brands including Mai, The Edge, More FM, The Rock and George.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url