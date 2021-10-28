30-year-old RSI System To Modernise

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways Green Paper, has today been launched by Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods and Associate Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, marking the start of a wide-ranging and collaborative korero about the future of …

· Wide-ranging consultation on the future of New Zealand’s research system kicks off with Green Paper

· First step of multi-year system re-design

· All researchers and stakeholder voices encouraged to join conversation

The Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways Green Paper, has today been launched by Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods and Associate Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, marking the start of a wide-ranging and collaborative korero about the future of the RSI science system.

“The world is a very different place now to when our Crown Research Institutes were created in the 1990s. If the last 18 months have shown us anything, it is that we need to have expert science to make expert, dynamic decisions,” Megan Woods said.

“Our RSI system has served Aotearoa exceptionally well, but now it’s time to ask whether the system is set up as well as it can be to answer today’s pressing environmental, economic and social challenges, like climate change and child poverty.

“Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways is a programme that seeks to start an open and fulsome conversation on a range of issues facing the sector, but we’re not going into this with any pre-determined ideas.

“The RSI system has helped guide the country to successfully respond to COVID-19, now to ensure this great work can continue, we need a modern, future focused research and science system that is connected, adaptable, resilient and diverse,” Megan Woods said.

“Te Tiriti needs to be embedded right across the design and delivery of the system, and more opportunities need to exist for mātauranga Māori,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“We have extremely talented and high-performing people working in the research, science and innovation sector. However, the high level of competition, and lack of focus on funding mechanisms to support workforce development, creates unease and stress. We want to see a system that supports its workers, and offers attractive and flexible careers and career pathways.”

“The Green Paper is just the first step of exploring how to make this future research system a reality. I encourage everyone in the sector, and users and partners of the sector to read the consultation paper and engage in the opportunities that are being provided to make a submission,” Megan Woods said.

There will be a range of opportunities for people to engage with the Green Paper. Go to www.mbie.govt.nz/futurepathways for more.

The consultation will be open until 2 March 2022.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url