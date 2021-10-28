2021 Renault MASTER Minibus

Press Release – Renault

The new 12-seater Renault MASTER Minibus launches locally this month with the availability of a single Long Wheel Base model. The MASTER Minibus is powered by a 2.3-litre, four-cylinder Euro 5-compliant turbocharged diesel engine that produces 110kW of …

The new 12-seater Renault MASTER Minibus launches locally this month with the availability of a single Long Wheel Base model. The MASTER Minibus is powered by a 2.3-litre, four-cylinder Euro 5-compliant turbocharged diesel engine that produces 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an automated manual six-speed transmission.

Light controls, good manoeuvrability, excellent driver comfort and outstanding visibility give the Renault MASTER Minibus exceptional drivability, and with a Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) of 3500kg, anyone with a standard car licence can drive it.

The 12 seats are arranged for excellent accessibility and efficient use of interior space. The four seats at the rear of the Minibus are removable on quick release fixtures, freeing up additional luggage space easily and quickly without the need for special tools. The luggage area caters for 3500 litres of cargo room, while the roof is rated to carry 200kg including the roof racks.

The door configuration caters for passenger hauling with a kerb-side sliding door and dual barn doors at the rear that can swivel 270 degrees to cater for wider loads.

The fully trimmed interior and opening side windows have been designed for passenger comfort, while the wide-opening sliding side door and automatic side entrance step ensure easy passenger access. LED lights provide additional ease of access to all entrances and exits. For added peace of mind, the Master Minibus complies to New Zealand Passenger Service Vehicle (PSV) standards.

The MASTER’s low cabin floor allows for up to an exceptional 1.88m of internal standing room, making access easy for even the tallest passengers. It’s a big Minibus at nearly 6.2 metres long, with a 4.3m wheelbase, almost 2.5m high and nearly 2.1m wide.

The seating configuration features an aisle for easy access, while two of the seats feature ISOFIX points with tether straps. Hot weather conditions are overcome thanks to a front-end air conditioning system for driver and front-seat passengers, while rear-seat passengers are catered for thanks to a forward-facing air conditioning system located over the luggage bay.

When it comes to moving people, you can never be too safe. That’s why a bus load of people deserve a bus loaded with safety features. The MASTER Minibus’ high level of standard safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Control, anti-lock brakes (ABS), Hill Start Assist, Grip X-Tend, driver and passenger front airbags, reverse parking sensors and a reversing camera.

The MASTER Minibus also has all the safety kit needed for PSV commercial operators, like safety glass breakers, a fire extinguisher, three-point seatbelts for all seats and a rear cargo barrier.

“The Renault MASTER Minibus is an ideal option for tourism operators, retirement villages, schools, sports clubs and any business requiring the need to shuttle people around safely. The specification allows the Minibus to be driven on a regular car licence allowing a wide range of staff to drive the vehicle,” says Renault New Zealand General Manager, Sam Waller.

If you need to tow, the braked rating is a handy 2.5 tonnes, and the payload of the MASTER Minibus is 1252kg. The MASTER Minibus’ kerb weight stands at 2638kg.

The MASTER Minibus retails for $72,990 including GST and comes with a three year or 350,000km warranty with three years of Road Side Assistance. Just like the rest of the Master Range, service intervals are every 30,000 kilometre or 12 months.

The MASTER Minibus can be ordered through any Renault dealership.

To learn more visit renault.co.nz/vans/minibus

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url