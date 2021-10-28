New Zealand’s Trustees Executors Uses MuleSoft To Deliver Personalised Customer Experiences

Press Release – Trustees Executors

New Zealand’s future focused trustee company drives innovation, such as “Plug and Play your way” interactive capabilities, through seamless integration and exchange of data across the business

MuleSoft, provider of the world’s #1 integration and API platform, today announced that New Zealand’s longest-serving trustee company,

Becoming a data-driven organisation

Celebrating 140 years of delivering trustee, fiduciary, corporate and fund services in New Zealand, Trustees Executors aims to continue revolutionising how it services its clients by transforming into a data-driven organisation.

Driving personalised and secure experiences, faster

TE Connect will also provide a real-time secure messaging platform that allows customers, stakeholders and employees to transfer sensitive financial data and information, facilitating efficient and effective communication. This messaging platform will eliminate the previous time consuming process for data exchange between Trustees Executors and its customers, differentiating the business in an ever-changing financial market.

The partnership with MuleSoft paved the way for Trustees Executors’ recent work to create a solution that utilises the New Zealand’s Inland Revenue’s new messaging system ahead of schedule.

“The financial services sector is in a state of flux, responding to volatile market conditions, new technologies and shifting customer expectations,” said Ryan Bessemer, CEO, Trustees Executors. “Using MuleSoft, we can easily integrate with siloed data and systems to create and deliver personalised and secure experiences, faster. For example, MuleSoft enables us to create a seamless exchange of data across the business, allowing us to launch our new ‘Plug and Play your way’ interactive capabilities to our customers and drive greater customer satisfaction.”

About Trustees Executors

Trustees Executors Limited is a leading New Zealand Trustee Company. Established in Dunedin in 1881 it is New Zealand’s first Trustee Company. We provide a full range of financial and trust solutions to individuals, families and the corporate sector including estate planning, trustee and investment advisory services.

We are a Licensed Financial Markets Supervisor and a leading provider of specialist Corporate Trustee and back office investment administration services to some of New Zealand’s largest financial institutions, banks and fund managers. www.trustees.co.nz

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft, provider of the world’s #1 trusted integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock and integrate their apps and data to create seamless experiences, faster. For more information, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

