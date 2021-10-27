Press Release – Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks Raises the Bar on Delivering Prioritised Actionable Intelligence for OT/IoT Networks to Accelerate Responses to Security Threats

Key enhancements including new playbooks and vulnerability assessment scores help security teams quickly execute the most impactful remediation steps

Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced new updates in Vantage, the first cloud-based operational technology/internet of things (OT/IoT) network security solution that equips security professionals and industrial operators with actionable, AI-driven insights to manage risk and speed precise remediation. The new enhancements help eliminate “alert fatigue” by narrowing down the hundreds of notifications security teams have to parse to determine the severity of vulnerabilities.

“With attacks on OT and IoT infrastructure occurring daily, we know that organisations are overwhelmed with prioritising risk reduction efforts, responding to alerts, and accelerating the detection of malware,” said Andrea Carcano, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Nozomi Networks. “The latest release of Vantage is designed to not only detect threats in critical infrastructure but also help prioritise and guide remediation steps quickly and efficiently. Only Vantage can provide these capabilities at the scale of the largest OT and IoT networks in the world.”

According to Ponemon Research, 52 per cent of organisations say they are at a disadvantage in responding to vulnerabilities because they use a manual process and 72 per cent say difficulty in prioritising vulnerabilities contributes to patch delays. ESG Research finds 34 per cent of cyber security professionals reported their biggest vulnerability management challenge is prioritising which vulnerabilities to remediate.

“Nozomi Networks has a proven reputation for continuous innovation and these latest updates only add to it,” said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst Danielle VanZandt. ”With the explosive growth of IoT devices in industrial environments, now more than ever, security professionals need faster paths to actionable intelligence and tools that support the best possible response. Nozomi Networks has stepped up with a solution that fills the gap.”

In this latest upgrade, Nozomi Networks continues to expand vulnerability management automation and intelligence with new prioritisation metrics for vulnerability assessments. New Vantage features include:

Prioritised Vulnerability Management

With the new vulnerability dashboard, operators can quickly visualise all the OT and IoT vulnerabilities in the network, prioritise which vulnerabilities pose the greatest risk, and assess the level of effort to address the issues network-wide. Vantage provides:

Actionable insights on remediation steps, patches, and upgrades.

Built-in analytics scores that highlight which corrections will have the biggest impact on risk reduction, as well as identify which may be more labour-intensive.

In addition to the Vantage vulnerability management process, Vantage leverages an AI-driven threat detection engine that analyses endpoint and network configurations, traffic flows, and network packet contents to provide the deepest and most sophisticated insights for OT networks in the industry.

Customised Playbooks for Precise Response

In addition to customising alerts for specific threats and vulnerabilities, now security professionals have the option to supplement these notifications with custom playbooks designed to guide response plans for each alert. These playbooks:

Precisely guide remediation steps for specific threats, simplifying and accelerating operational response.

Can be customised to specify workflows for each alert and to address individual customer environments and workflows.

Can be shared between organisations.

Streamlined Operations

With Vantage, security professionals can quickly manage multiple hundreds or thousands of sites with limited resources.

The SaaS-based solution is easy to deploy and runs in the cloud, providing near zero-cost setup and ongoing maintenance.

Automated analysis and playbooks simplify remediation steps and costs to enable smaller teams to have more visibility across more devices and more sites.

Vantage also makes it feasible to share security data with partners, vendors, and other applications from the centralised cloud repository without opening the network up to external users.

