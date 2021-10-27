Have Your Say On An Inquiry Into Migrant Exploitation

Press Release – The Education and Workforce Committee

The Education and Workforce Committee has opened an inquiry into migrant exploitation, and is calling for submissions from the public. The terms of reference listed below will guide what the committee investigates. Amongst other things, this will likely …

The Education and Workforce Committee has opened an inquiry into migrant exploitation, and is calling for submissions from the public. The terms of reference listed below will guide what the committee investigates. Amongst other things, this will likely include looking into the scale of migrant exploitation in New Zealand, the impact of exploitation on migrants and their families, and what could be done to address migrant exploitation.

Terms of reference:

· To consider the frequency and scale of exploitation of migrant workers in New Zealand.

· Investigate the impact of exploitation on migrant workers and their families and what can be done to address these impacts

· Investigate the profile and sectors where exploitation of migrant workers occurs to gain a better understanding of the occurrence of workplace migrant exploitation.

· Investigate the conditions that are leading to temporary migrant workers’ exploitation in New Zealand.

· Investigate the profile of temporary migrant workers in New Zealand, and the behaviours and policy settings that can enable them to leave exploitative employment.

· Consider what further powers, if any, should be given to the Labour Inspectorate to deal with migrant exploitation.

· Investigate what further measures the Government could consider to actively deter employer non-compliance.

· Investigate what recent changes to visa settings (designed to support exploited workers) have been made, how they are working, and whether any further changes are needed.

· Look into the government processes used to investigate cases of exploitation and how migrant workers participate in these processes.

· Find out what barriers prevent migrants coming forward to report exploitation.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by 11.59pm Thursday, 03 February 2022

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url