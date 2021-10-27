Grant Thornton New Zealand Launches Industry-leading Parental Leave Policy

Press Release – Grant Thornton

This month, Grant Thornton New Zealand launched its market-leading parental leave policy which tops up the 26-week Government primary carer leave payment to 100% of its employees base salary. KiwiSaver members will also receive employer contributions …

This month, Grant Thornton New Zealand launched its market-leading parental leave policy which tops up the 26-week Government primary carer leave payment to 100% of its employees’ base salary.

KiwiSaver members will also receive employer contributions while on parental leave.

Russell Moore, Grant Thornton’s National Managing Partner says, “We’re constantly striving to ensure our people understand their value and importance within our firm. The role whānau plays in our lives is crucial; people need to know they’re supported when starting or growing their families, and we are incredibly proud to support our team members with this new package.

“Our policy reflects the diversity seen in today’s families and it also applies to surrogacy, adoption and foster care. It’s a vital step towards helping our people as they transition to becoming new parents or expanding their whānau”.

Grant Thornton’s parental leave policy is the latest addition to the firm’s extensive inclusion and wellbeing programme which has been designed to ensure employees have the right tools, resources and opportunities to thrive in the workplace.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url