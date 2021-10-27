Finalists For Programming Māori Potential Announced

Press Release – HTK Group

HTK Group has announced the finalists for the Programming Māori Potential (PMP) Digital Startup Accelerator National Finals to be held this Rāmere (Friday) in Hawke’s Bay.

The finalists are:

Team Audacious – R.O.Y.O

Team DJWACA – Ūkaipo

Team Te Waka o Rangi – Head Gear

Team Next Gen – Sprout

Team Mana Wahine – Te Ao Taonga

Team MBP – Peneficial

“Each of these teams have shown true creativity and resourcefulness to harness digital technology, in order to solve challenges actively faced by communities across Aotearoa,” says Programme Lead PMP Chante Botica-Hakiwai.

The prototypes developed include an online platform to assist with mental health and wellbeing, a platform to improve access to housing, and an app that connects young people to employment opportunities.

The six teams will pitch their solutions and prototypes to a panel of judges made up of tech experts, entrepreneurs and potential investors, vying for the top spot. The Minister for Economic and Regional Development, Hon Stuart Nash, will announce the award winners.

Two of the finalist teams have already raised $180,000 worth of investment between them and will be looking to take their products to market in the coming months.

“While the reemergence of COVID and resulting restrictions caused some disruption to programme delivery, we are very proud to have six high calibre teams competing at the National Finals. They have produced a variety of solutions that focus on meaningful community impact. It is a timely reminder that when we lean into our own ingenuity, the possibilities are limitless,” Mrs Botica-Hakiwai says.

PMP is New Zealand’s first by Māori, for Māori Digital Start-Up Accelerator for rangatahi Māori. It uses hackathon and design thinking methodologies to develop digital solutions to gnarly community problems. The programme attracted 25 teams from across the motu (country) who competed at regional events in Hamilton, Gisborne, Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay and Christchurch.

The event will be live-streamed from 10:30am and media are welcome to attend or tune in here.

Further details about the PMP programme can be found at www.pmp.nz and the highlight video can be viewed here.

