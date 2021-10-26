STAAH Is Proud To Become A New Zealand FernMark Licensee

Press Release – STAAH

STAAH is delighted to announce that it has recently become a New Zealand FernMark Licensee. The FernMark acts as a ‘tick of approval’ from the New Zealand Government and gives confidence to our clients that STAAH is a New Zealand based technology company.

The FernMark Licence Programme is a government initiative designed to protect and promote New Zealand products and services to the world.

STAAH, being headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand and operating since more than a decade, having the Fern Mark licence was a cherry on the cake for the STAAH team globally. This Fern Mark Licence means we’ve met all the eligibility criteria, which includes being GST registered in New Zealand, having a substantial level of New Zealand ownership, governance and employees, and having exported (delivering our service) for at least 12 months.

“We are gratified with this move”, says Tarun Joukani, Director – STAAH, He added, “The criteria also states that our products and solutions were developed in New Zealand, and the New Zealand Government is happy for our business to represent the country around the world giving our clients a level of confidence across the globe that we are a 100% New Zealand based company.”

From now on, you should start seeing the ‘FernMark’ (the Government’s trademarked Silver Fern) appear on some or all of our company literature and collaterals. The FernMark acts as a ‘tick of approval’ from the New Zealand Government.

What it means for STAAH Ltd.?

This ‘tick of approval’ means we’ve met all the New Zealand Government’s eligibility criteria, which should give you huge amounts of confidence.

The Programme employs a global monitoring service, Corsearch Brand Protection, that trawls the web for illegitimate use of the FernMark. This means that when you see the FernMark on a product or associated with a service, you know it’s an authentic New Zealand product or service.

About The FernMark Licence Programme

The FernMark Licence Programme is managed by the New Zealand Story Group which is

the custodian of the New Zealand FernMark. New Zealand Story is a government initiative

working to enhance New Zealand’s reputation beyond natural beauty. A licence to bear the

FernMark is a formal recognition of a business’s role as an ambassador of the New Zealand

Story.

For more information about STAAH refer to this link

About STAAH

STAAH Ltd. is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers helping them maximise their online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services.

STAAH works with more than 10,000 properties across 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, UK and Europe.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url