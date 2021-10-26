RSI ‘state Of The Nation’ Report Published

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced.



Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Research, Science and Innovation

· New Zealand’s FCR cited research ratio is twice the world average

· Investment in R&D is increasing

· Case studies underscore how a science based COVID-19 response helped save lives

· In 2019, Māori and Pacific people represented 5 per cent of PhD graduates.

The latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced.

“The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion between the RSI sector, government and all those who benefit from the RSI system.

“We have a world leading science and research system, and this report highlights some great examples of the significant impact science has on our economy, environment and society, like our highly successful scientific response to COVID-19. But as with every system, there are some areas which we need to focus more attention on.

“I’m not going to sugar coat the areas we can improve on, including supporting and retaining a more diverse workforce and ensuring the system is able to more quickly adapt to changing priorities. That’s why we are about to start an open and wide ranging conversation on what a future research system might look like.”

“Encouraging equity, diversity and inclusion in the system ensures we capture the very best ideas and talent to support the highest quality research, which ultimately leads to better outcomes for New Zealanders. It is encouraging to see an increasing number of Māori and Pacific Peoples graduating with Doctoral level degrees. I’d like to see this trend continue,” Megan Woods said.

The Research, Science and Innovation System Performance Report is available on the MBIE website as an interactive online tool here https://www.mbie.govt.nz/science-and-technology/science-and-innovation/research-and-data/sector-data/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url