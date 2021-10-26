Greater Clarity On Vaccination Good For Retailers

Press Release – Retail NZ

Retail NZ says that it is important that as many people as possible get vaccinated as soon as possible, and the greater certainty around vaccinations signalled by Government today is a good thing for employers and employees.

“Retailers are working hard to keep their people and customers are safe, and most will be pleased that the Government is providing more certainty to businesses,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive, said today. “Across the broader retail sector, there will be businesses where vaccinations for workers are mandated by Government (for example, hairdressers, beauty therapists and grocery stores), and other businesses where employers need to undertake a risk assessment. More detail is required, and Retail NZ is keen to work with Government to ensure that is real clarity around the risk assessment framework to be used. Retail NZ hopes that this will happen as quickly as possible.”

“Retail NZ also thinks it is important that the Government protect employers from the risk of legal action by disgruntled employees. We will continue to seek the support of the Government on this.

