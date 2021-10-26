Press Release – Eventfinda

Eventfinda, the event ticketing and marketing platform, is now offering ALLOCATED SEATING BUBBLES in New Zealand.

Eventfinda Announces Allocated Seating Bubbles To Help Event Organisers And Venues Comply With Government Capacity Restrictions And Safety Guidelines

Eventfinda has been operating in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 15 years and is now the premier New Zealand born and bred full-service ticketing provider.

The new functionality will help event organisers and venues to manage what was previously the slow and manual process of ensuring the correct physical distancing between their ticketholders.

Head of Ticketing, Anna Magdalinos says,

“We’ve created this new functionality to help event organisers and venues maintain compliance and safety while providing an excellent customer experience for their ticketholders.”

A QUICK AND SIMPLE SOLUTION

Allocated Seating Bubbles are available now to anyone ticketing their events with Eventfinda. This provides ticketholders with the freedom to choose their seats via a seating map that automatically blocks out the seats surrounding their booking.

This function replaces the time-consuming need for manual seat holds, General Admission sales and manual seat allocation at the venue on event day.

Our dedicated Account Managers are available to configure each event with the required seating gap to allow for physical distancing. Clients can simply specify a one or two-seat gap and the Eventfinda team will make their new seating map live and ready for on sale within minutes.

KEEPING YOUR VENUE, EVENT STAFF AND TICKETHOLDERS SAFE

This addition to their ticketing system aims to help the events community and consumers feel safe and remove some of the stress that changing rules and regulations can bring to the industry.

“This innovation is a necessity of our times. We always strive to help our clients deliver what they need as a business and for their ticketholders – in this case, it was the assurance of safety and compliance with government regulations,” says James McGlinn, CEO of Eventfinda.

ABOUT EVENTFINDA

Eventfinda was founded in 2006 as an events calendar but quickly saw the demand for a well-designed ticketing system that put the needs of venues, promoters and consumers on an equal footing. In 2009 they shook up the ticketing industry, launching their first in-house developed ticketing platform.

While ticketing now represents 80% of the business, Eventfinda’s DNA as an events marketing company remains.

In 2021, Eventfinda is now uniquely positioned to offer a ticketing system built specifically for performing arts venues, events and festivals – offering maximum flexibility and functionality. Innovation and dedication to the events industry shape how the company and its technology develops.

Eventfinda is now New Zealand’s largest independent ticketing company and the dominant event and live entertainment marketing platform.

