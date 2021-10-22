Statement Of Issues Released For EROAD/Coretex Clearance Application

Press Release – Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Issues relating to an application from EROAD Limited (EROAD) for clearance to acquire all the shares in Coretex Limited (Coretex) (the Proposed Acquisition).

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the Proposed Acquisition following its initial investigation. A Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from EROAD and Coretex and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “EROAD/Coretex” in the subject line.

Submissions are due no later than close of business 1 November 2021.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 23 November 2021. However, this date may be extended.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

